Mallam Nasir El-Rufai has finally debunked the claim that he said President Bola Ahmed Tinubu won the 2023 election using religion

El-Rufai said the clams are manufactured falsehoods and are from people who have regard for truth or accuracy

The former Kaduna state governor said he is pleased that the Muslim-Muslim presidency has demonstrated that it is capable of being fair to everyone

Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, the immediate former governor of Kaduna state, has denied ever saying that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu used religion to win the 2023 election.

El-Rufai said he never bothered to reply to the manufactured falsehoods because those who were running around with such claims had already made up their mind no matter his explanation, TheCable reported.

El-Rufai denies saying President Bola Tinubu,APC used religion to win 2023 election. Photo Credit: Nasir El-Rufai/ Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

He stated this on Sunday, July 9 while Speaking at the launch of an autobiography and retirement programme of Ishaq Akintola, a professor at the Lagos State University (LASU)

El-Rufai’s statement was in reaction to a viral video where he was addressing a group of Muslims in Hausa, shortly after Tinubu was declared the winner of the election.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The video sparked angry reactions on the social media platform after it was translated that El-Rufau said Tinubu and the APC used religion to win the 2023 presidential election

Those who claimed I said Tinubu, APC used religion to win the 2023 election have no regard for truth or accuracy

The former governor said his speech was distorted by those who have no regard for truth or accuracy.

He added that he is

“Pleased to observe that the much-derided and opposed Tinubu-Shettima APC ticket not only won the presidential election but has shown within weeks that the Muslim-Muslim presidency is capable of being fair to every one – Muslim and non-Muslim alike”.

He added:

“The recent furore and hysteria about my pre-inauguration remarks regarding politics and governance in Kaduna state and the electoral victory of the Asiwaju-Shettima ticket should be understood.”

“I thank MURIC and many concerned individuals and organisations that rose to my defence and even offered accurate translations of my remarks and the key messages contained therein.

“I have chosen never to respond to these distortions and manufactured falsehoods like Islamisation, Fulanisation and the like because those that engage in these deliberate distortions will do so and have no regard for truth or accuracy.

“They have made up their minds about the message and the messenger whether I speak or not.

“So for those that care about the truth, my message in Kaduna was simple – leadership based on Islamic (and indeed, even Christian) principles is fair and equitable – and prescribes that a leader must be fair and just to everyone – whether Muslim (or Christian) or not.”

El-Rufai rates President Tinubu’s performance after 6 weeks in office

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the immediate former Kaduna state governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, has finally rated the performance of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in his first six weeks in office.

El-Rufai said Tinubu’s administration has shown, since assuming office on Monday, May 29, that leadership should be based on merit and not entitlement.

“Sense of belonging to rule”: El-Rufai explains why he supported Tinubu, a south-west Muslim as President

Legit.ng also reported that the immediate former governor of Kaduna state, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, has disclosed why he and former Zamfara state governor, Bello Matawalle supported and worked for a South-West Muslim to emerge as the winner at the February 25 presidential election.

El-Rufai said he supported President Bola Tinubu to give Muslims from the country's South-West region a sense of belonging,

Source: Legit.ng