The government headed by President Bola Tinubu has dragged the former Minister of Aviation Stella Oduah to a Federal High Court in Abuja.

FG slammed an eight-count charge against Oduah, accusing her of falsely claiming to have lost her NYSC certificate, among other allegations

The charge was filed on June 26, 2023, according to court documents made available to newsmen on Monday, July 10

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's led Federal Government has slammed an eight-count charge against the former minister of aviation, Stella Oduah at the Federal High Court in Abuja.

The former Anambra North lawmaker is being accused of falsely claiming to have lost her National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) certificate, among other alleged offences, The Punch reported.

President Tinubu's FG Drags former Minister Stella Oduah, Others To Court, details emerge.

Source: Facebook

Why Stella Oduah, others are dragged to court, reason revealed

The charge was filed on June 26, 2023, Abuja Judicial Division by Ochugwu Ogbeh Esq. and Ibrahim Mohammed Esq. of the Legal and Prosecution Department of the EFCC in Benin, Edo state, according to court documents made available to Channels Television on Monday.

This comes amid controversy over alleged falsified documents claiming Oduah completed the mandatory one-year programme.

Listed as the sole defendant in the suit filed by the FG through the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), The Nigerian Tribune report added.

N7.9bn fraud: Anxiety as Judge suspends Stella Oduah’s trial, gives strange reason

Inyang Ekwo, presiding judge of a Federal High Court in Abuja, has ordered the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to arrest some persons threatening his life.

The judge said the individuals had sent text messages to his phone advising him against the trial of Stella Oduah, former aviation minister, and others.

During the proceeding on Thursday, June 15, Ekwo shared copies of the messages with lawyers representing all the parties in court.

2023 Elections: Stella Oduah under fire over alleged manipulation of opinion polls

As February 25, 2023, presidential and national assembly elections draw closer, a former minister of Aviation and senator in the Southeast representing Anambra North Senatorial District, Princess Stella Oduah, has come under fire for allegedly manipulating an opinion poll conducted for Senatorial candidates of her zone, in her favour.

Legit.ng's regional reporter in Anambra, Mokwugwo Solomon, reported that an organisation, Project Nigerians Decide, Washington, DC, came up with an initiative to conduct an independent opinion poll primarily to x-ray and give a hypothetical projection of the likely outcome of 2023 general elections in Nigeria.

