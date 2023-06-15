Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court, Abuja has suspended the planned arraignment of a former Minister of Aviation, Stella Oduah and others on alleged N7.9 billion fraud charges

The judge noted that the court will not continue with the trial until it is certain and satisfied that the security and safety of the persons involved in the trial are assured

At the last adjourned date, Justice Ekwo had complained about threats to his life regarding the case while warning them to desist from intruding on his privacy

Inyang Ekwo, presiding judge of a Federal High Court in Abuja, has ordered the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to arrest some persons threatening his life.

The judge said the individuals had sent text messages to his phone advising him against the trial of Stella Oduah, former aviation minister, and others, The Cable reported.

Source: Facebook

According to The Punch, during the proceeding on Thursday, June 15, Ekwo shared copies of the messages with lawyers representing all the parties in court.

The judge suspended Oduah’s arraignment over an alleged threat to his life by unknown persons, Channels TV reported.

Source: Legit.ng