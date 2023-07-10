The nation's main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has lost one of its chieftain in the party

Alhaji Mukhtar Shagari dumped the PDP and joined the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) after his 24 years of membership

The former minister of agriculture and water resources cited dignity and self-respect as his decision guiding his recent move to the APC

A former minister of agriculture and water resources, Alhaji Mukhtar Shagari has dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The former deputy governor of Sokoto state, Shagari resigned his membership from the PDP and joined the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

After 24 years, Alhaji Mukhtar Shagari dumped the PDP and joined the ruling APC in Sokoto state. Photo credit: Mukhtar Shehu Shagari

Source: Twitter

Mukhtar Shehu Shagari dump PDP after 24 years

He made this known on his Twitter page on Saturday, July 8.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Mukhtar Shehu Shagari @MukhtarShagari, had declared on Saturday, July 8, that, “I am now in APC, In Sha Allah.”

In response to a text message sent by the Nigerian Tribune, on Sunday, July 9, for him to clarify his decision to defect to the ruling APC, the former minister Shagari simply replied:

“It is true I have moved to APC, but I do not intend to make any statement at the moment.”

Mukhtar Shehu Shagari gives another reason for joining the APC

Speaking on his reason for joining the APC, @MukhtarShagari, said;

"It is not about abinda za’a samu,it is about mutunci."

Which simply means, "It’s not about what we will get, it’s about dignity/self respect."

Fayose speaks on dumping PDP after meeting President Bola Tinubu

In another development, a former governor of Ekiti state, Ayodele Fayose, has said he remains a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Fayose vowed not to exit the PDP, despite his strained relationship with the opposition party.

Fayose disclosed he was with the Tinubu government but would criticise the Nigerian leader when he had to.

Kwankwaso to defect to APC after meeting Tinubu? NNPP gives update

In another report, the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) has addressed concerns among its supporters regarding the possible defection of Rabiu Kwankwaso, their presidential candidate, to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The apprehension arose after Kwankwaso met with President-elect Bola Tinubu in Paris, France.

The spokesperson of the NNPP, Dr Major Agbo, held a press conference in Abuja to alleviate fears and affirm that there was no cause for alarm.

Source: Legit.ng