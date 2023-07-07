Former Ekiti state governor, Ayodele Fayose, paid a courtesy visit to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the State House, Abuja, on Thursday, July 6

Fayose reiterated his commitment to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), urging politicians to move ahead with the elections over

The 62-year-old said he will never be a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) because he is a PDP man

Aso Rock Villa, Abuja - A former governor of Ekiti state, Ayodele Fayose, has said he remains a member of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Premium Times reported that Fayose vowed not to exit the PDP, despite his strained relationship with the party.

"I'll not become APC member", Fayose

Channels Television also reported that Fayose said he is with the Tinubu government but will criticise the Nigerian leader when he has to.

Fayose spoke to reporters as he visit President Bola Tinubu at the Aso Rock Villa on Thursday, July 6. He spoke on national issues and also touched on a possible defection to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

His words:

“I am still a member of the People’s Democratic Party, and I will never leave it for anything. However, I have to give credit to whom it is due.

“I came to see the president to commend him for the giant strides he has taken so far.

"This is a man that has shown a clear vision for the country and we all need to support him to achieve these lofty dreams."

