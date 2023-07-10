All things being equal, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, the immediate past governor of Enugu state and a PDP chieftain, will become a minister under the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu

In February, Ugwuanyi lost the Enugu North senatorial district election to Okey Ezea, of the Labour Party (LP)

Before and after the 2023 general elections, the former Enugu governor fraternised with APC's Tinubu

Enugu, Enugu state - Expectations are high that when the list of ministerial nominees of President Bola Tinubu is unveiled, notable persons that may not be members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) may form part of it.

Since he took the oath of office on May 29, President Tinubu has received ex-governors of Enugu and Abia states, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi and Okezie Ikpeazu. Recall that Messrs Ugwuanyi and Ikpeazu were among the rebel governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The immediate past governor of Enugu state, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, who is a member of the opposition, is strongly tipped to become one of President Tinubu's ministers. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Tinubu

Ministerial list: Why Tinubu 'selected' Ugwuanyi

Per Guardian newspaper in a report published on Monday, July 10, while it is not clear whether Ikpeazu could make the list, that of Ugwuanyi is said to be a done deal based on his closeness with Tinubu and his efforts to unite segments of the country during his time as governor.

Though Ugwuanyi is not of the APC, it was learnt that his aura has become a factor that may earn him a place in the administration of Tinubu.

The other factor is the crisis in the Enugu state chapter of the APC, which has divided the party and limited its chances at the last elections. It was speculated that allowing any of the factions led by Ugochukwu Agballah or Adolphus Ude, among others, to nominate candidates would fester the crisis.

