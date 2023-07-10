The Presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the just concluded presidential polls, Peter Obi and the leader of the Afenifere, Ayo Adebanjo, have been accused of treason and plots to create chaos and overthrow President Bola Tinubu’s government.

Dr Ayobami Arabambi, the factional national publicity secretary of the Labour Party, made these allegations.

With the support of Pa Ayo Adebanjo, Peter Obi has been at the tribunal challenging the victory of President Bola Tinubu at the 2023 polls. Photo Credit: Mr Peter Obi/Afenifere

Source: Facebook

He stated this during an interview on Arise TV recently, where he disclosed that the duo have been using the party’s name to perpetrate acts of treason.

The Labour Party chieftain said Obi and Pa Adebanjo are also using Labour Party’s name to create the impression that party members are planning to make Nigeria ungovernable.

Arabambi said:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

"..for the benefit of the listener and Nigerians, I will make a certain clarification regarding the statement of Mr Peter Obi and Bayo Adebanjo.

"That statement is treasonable because it is an act by them to intimidate or cause an action to overthrow a sitting president as enshrined in sectional 37 (1) of the Criminal Code Act."

The Labour Party chieftain also reeled out references from sections 40-43 of the Criminal Code Act stating that the treasonable action of Obi and Pa Adebanjo may land them life imprisonment.

Arabambi said Obi and Pa Adebanjo must be careful and mindful of their actions, or they might face stern punishment.

During the live telecast on Arise TV, the Labour Party chieftain disclosed that Pa Adebanjo is just a factional leader of Afenifere and Obi a nominal presidential candidate of the party.

He said:

"...Pa Adebanjo is a factional leader of Afenifere while Mr Peter Obi is just a nominal presidential candidate of our party."

Source: Legit.ng