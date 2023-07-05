President Bola Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima have presented strong evidence that Peter Obi, the flagbearer of the Labour Party in the 2023 presidential election, was not a registered member of the LP.

This is as Tinubu and Shettima tendered a copy of the Labour Party's membership copies from the Anambra chapter of the party to justify their claim, The Nation reported.

In their response to Peter Obi and the Labour Party's petition, Tinubu and Shettima argued that Obi was not a member of the LP as of the time of the 2023 Presidential election and needed to be qualified to contest the election on the LP platform.

Through their lawyer, Chief Wole Olanipekun (SAN) tendered the document with the LP's letter, dated April 25, 2022, sent to the chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Olanipekun presented another document at the beginning of the defence of Tinubu and Shettima in Obi and LP's petition before the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC).

Livy Uzoukwu (SAN), the lawyer to Peter Obi and the Labour Party, objected to the admission of the document, but the court admitted and marked the documents as Exhibits RA17 and RA18.

Peter Obi has petitioned to court to challenged the outcome of the February 25 presidential election that produced Tinubu and Shettima as President and Vice President.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Source: Legit.ng