The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has found himself in the black book of one of his supporters

Madam Chinyere Obi, a 74-year-old, recounted how she got shot in the leg campaigning for the former Anambra state governor

She narrated that no single member of the Labour Party visited her while she was at the hospital nursing her wounds

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

FCT, Abuja - A 74-retired colonel, Chinyere Obi, has cursed Peter Obi and the Labour Party for allegedly neglecting her after sustaining a gunshot wound because of her commitment to the party’s activities in Imo state.

Obi, a card-carrying Labour Party member, cursed the party and its 2023 presidential candidate while speaking to journalists, including a Legit.ng reporter in Abuja on Thursday, July 6.

The retired Colonel Chinyere Obi said nobody from the Labour Party visited her when she got shot in the leg campaigning for Peter Obi. Photo Credit: Segun Adeyemi/Original and Mr Peter Obi/Facebook

Source: UGC

She said:

“I had to sell my Honda Pilot Jeep for N1.5 million in June to be able to treat the gunshot wound.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

“At my age, 74, I am selling my things to heal completely."

She noted that she was a retired colonel with her pension and entitlements who did not seek or ask for financial help from the Labour Party presidential candidate.

The 74-year-old said she was vexed that not even a single person from the party came to check up on her at the hospital while treating the gunshot wounds and undergoing recovery routines.

She said:

"As a retired colonel, I have my pension and entitlements. I wasn't even asking for money my anger is that nobody reached out not even on single person came to the hospital at the FMC.

"I fought and campaigned for Obi for the youths and so that Nigeria can change. I have no need for anything, I am a British citizen and my children are all British citizens. I have nothing to loose or gain, I spent N5 million buying rice and a visiting people, women across the country."

How 74-year-old Chinyere Obi got shot

Madam Obi said the problem started when she tried to protect a Labour Party’s polling unit agent in her hometown, Ideato South Local Government Area in Imo state.

She noted that some unidentified political thugs had invaded the voting area during the election threatening the PU agent when she tried to intervene.

She said:

“The next I heard was pooh-pooh! It was gunshots on my leg. I am diabetic, this could have led to the amputation of my leg but nobody from Labour Party, not Aburi (referring to LP’s national chairman ) or even Peter Obi sent a word or visited.

“It was only two people who sent me from the Labour party.

"I regret, I curse the day I entered the Labour party. I was in PDP, and when Obi joined Labour Party, I followed him."

However, she urged President Bola Tinubu to intensify efforts to end insecurity in Nigeria, especially in the southeast region.

She stated that she was confident in the capacity of President Tinubu, and she was sure he would end the hardship in the country.

Applause as Peter Obi Donates Money to Renovate Mosques

Meanwhile, the Labour Party presidential candidate during the 2023 election, Peter Obi, celebrated the 2023 Eid-el-Kabir with the Anambra Muslim community.

During Obi’s visit to Awka and Onitsha Muslim communities in April, he had promised to support them in renovating their places of worship.

On Wednesday, June 28, the LP candidate presented cheques, thought to run into millions of naira, to commence the renovation projects.

Source: Legit.ng