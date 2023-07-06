President Bola Tinubu, Vice President Kashim Shettima and the APC have closed their defence against the petition filed by Peter Obi (Labour Party) and Atiku Abubakar (PDP)

Tinubu and his vice called the Senate Leader, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele as the sole witness against Peter Obi of the Labour Party

While Tinubu and Shettima called one witness, the APC closed its defence without calling any witnesses

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu, Vice President Kashim Shettima and the All Progressives Congress (APC) ended their defence at the presidential election petition court on Wednesday, July 4.

The trio closed their defence against the suits by Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party and Peter Obi of the Labour Party, challenging their victory at the February 25 presidential election, BBC Pidgin reported.

Tinubu, Shettima close case against Atiku, Obi Photo Credit: Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi

Source: Twitter

While President Tinubu and his Vice, Shettima, called on one witness, the ruling APC did not name any candidate.

Atiku and Peter Obi have dragged Tinubu, Shettima and APC before the court over alleged malpractice in the Presidential election.

How did the court proceeding go on Wednesday?

President Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima, through their lawyer, Wole Olanipekun, announced the closure of their defence against the petitioners after calling one witness.

The witness they called is Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, the Senate majority leader.

In his oral testimony, Senator Bamidele told the court that Obi's name was not in the Labour Party membership list that was submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Tinubu's votes was reduced in Kano, Senate leader tells court

He also told the court that the February 25 presidential election results from Kano State are short of 10,292 votes against President Tinubu.

During the cross-examination of the evidence led by Livy Uzoukwu (SAN), counsel to Peter Obi and the Labour Party, Bamidele was asked if he was aware of the European Union report on the election.

He said he agreed that they tendered the report as evidence.

Source: Legit.ng