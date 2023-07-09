Former PDP governorship aspirant, Engr. Gideon Ikhine, has left the party and joined the APC, citing the ongoing conflicts within the PDP

Ikhine denied allegations that he received $1 million to step down for Governor Obaseki in 2019, stating that he supported Obaseki based on his conviction in his plans for the state

The former guber aspirant also mentioned that he is taking 30% of PDP's membership with him to the APC

Edo state - Engr. Gideon Ikhine, a former governorship aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has dumped the party for the All Progressives Congress (APC).

This was disclosed in a letter of resignation addressed to the chairman, PDP Ward 7 (Ukpenu/ Ujolen/ Emuhi) Ekpoma, Esan West local government area and dated July 8, according to a report by The Punch.

Engr. Gideon Ikhine, a former governorship aspirant on the PDP platform, has defected to the APC.

Source: Twitter

Legit.ng gathers that Ikhine who was the deputy director general of the Edo State PDP Campaign Council for the re-election of Governor Godwin Obaseki in 2020,

He noted in the letter that he had contributed to the PDP for 24 years, describing it as a great honour.

While I left PDP for APC - Ikhine

Ikhine said that the unending impasse in the PDP, which has pitched the Obaseki group against the legacy group, was a major factor that led to his exit from the party.

He said it was going to be difficult to realise his ambition of serving his people under the embattled party.

The former PDP chieftain also stated he had the vision of leading the state and the people out of obscurity, noting that having worked for the APC in the last election and ushered in the Presidency of Bola Tinubu, it would be wrong to continue to stay in the PDP.

I did not collect 1m dollars from Obaseki - Ikhine

Speaking on Sunday, July 9, Ikhine dismissed the claim that he collected 1m dollars to step down for Obaseki in 2019.

According to him, he supported Obaseki based on his conviction that he had a good programme for the state.

The new APC chieftain also noted that he did not leave the party because of insinuations that the governorship ticket had been zoned to Edo South.

His words:

“The impasse in the PDP was a major factor for my exit because I don’t feel I can realise my ambition in the state with the Obaseki and the legacy group still at loggerheads. I am taking 30 per cent of the membership of the PDP with me to APC.

“I also worked with the APC in the last election because of some injustice and anomaly that was perpetuated in Esan in the last election. So, going to APC was logical for me."

