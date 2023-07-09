The Department of State Service (DSS) has described the claim by some online media, not legit.ng, that the service arrested Senator Abdulaziz Yari from Zamfara because he refused to pick up President Bola Tinubu's phone calls as "the height of junk journalism".

This was disclosed in a statement by the DSS on its Twitter page on Sunday, July 9, adding that the report was far from having any iota of fact.

Yari was alleged to have visited the office of the DSS on Thursday, July 6, for an undisclosed reason and has been detained by the secret police since then.

But the DSS, in a statement, denied the report that the service had arrested the former governor of Zamfara State because he refused to pick the President's call, adding that it was fake news and the public should ignore it.

Recall that the Senator went against the arrangement of the All Progressives Congress (APC) when he contested for the position of the Senate President with Godswill Akpabio, the endorsed candidate of the ruling party's leadership.

Akpabio further went ahead to become the victor of the poll for the president of the Red Chamber.

The statement reads in part:

" It is petty, if not laughable, to report that Yari was invited for refusing to pick, so-called the President’s call. This is the height of junk journalism. Yari knows why he was invited."

