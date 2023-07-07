APC youths under the aegis of the League of Youth Voters for Tinubu and Shettima have called on the president to address hardship in the country

The group also urged the president to ensure that youths are appointed in the next appointment that he will be making

According to the group, their expectations are on the appointments of ministers and government agencies and department heads

FCT, Abuja - A youth group in the All Progressives Congress (APC) under the aegis of the League of Youth Voters for Tinubu and Shettima has lamented the rising cost of living in the country, urging President Bola Tinubu to address the crisis.

Ayoola Oyejide, the national coordinator of the group, while speaking at a press conference in Abuja on Thursday, July 6, said the upgoing cost of living in Nigeria is unbearable for the common man, The Cable reported.

APC youths cry out to President Tinubu on hardship in Nigeria Photo Credit: Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Twitter

APC youths urge President Tinubu to fight corruption

His statement reads in part:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

“Rise in the cost of living is unprecedented and unbearable. The president is expected to revamp our ailing and critically dysfunctional economy.”

The group also condemned corruption among the "public functionaries" in the country, describing the development as endemic.

Oyejide maintained that the President was expected to confront the challenges with strict hands, lay down a good foundation for transparency, and have zero tolerance for corruption.

Appoint youths as minister, President Tinubu urged

President Tinubu was then urged by the group to give room for young people in his administration, noting that Nigeria is a blessed country with highly intelligent youths.

The group added that the president is known for his grooming record, such as having many youths in governance, and their expectations were to see the president sustain such habit.

While addressing the press, Oyejide said their expectations are on the President's subsequent appointments, which included ministers, heads of agencies and departments, and board members of federal institutions.

APC, Tinubu resolve ‘rift’ over NASS principal officers, Adamu

Legit.ng earlier reported that the crisis rocking the APC over the announcement of the principal officers at the national assembly has come to an end.

This is as the APC national chairman, Abdullahi Adamu, said the issue has been solved at the leadership meeting of the party.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio and Tajudeen Abbas, speaker of the House of Reps, announced the principal officers of the house on Tuesday.

Source: Legit.ng