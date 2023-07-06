Prof. Wole Soyinka has reacted angrily to the cancellation of the planned Isese Festival in Ilorin, Kwara state capital

The Nobel Laureate condemned the move by the Emir of Ilorin, Sulu Gambari for calling the festival off without thinking twice

Soyinka in an open letter maintained that the monarch has committed a crime against the cultural heritage of humanity

Nobel Laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka has written an open letter to the Emir of Ilorin.

Soyinka in his letter, lampooned the Emir, Sulu Gambari for having the effrontery to cancel the Isese Festival, noting he committed a crime against cultural heritage of humanity, PM News reported.

Professor Soyinka tackles Emir of Ilorin for cancelling Isese Festival. Photo credit: Professor Wole Soyinka, Sulu Gambari

Source: Facebook

Isese Festival saga: ‘You committed a crime against humanity,’ Soyinka tells Ilorin Emir

In an open letter to the Emir on Thursday, July 6, Soyinka said it was sad to see the ancient city of Ilorin, a confluence of faiths and ethnic varieties, reduced to this level of bigotry and intolerance, manifested in the role of a presiding monarch, The NEWS report added.

“The truncation of a people’s traditional festival is a crime against the cultural heritage of all humanity,” he said.

The Nobel Laureate added:

“Your Royal Highness, it is conduct like this that has bred Boko Haram, ISIS, ISWAP and other religious malformations that currently plague this nation, spreading grief and outrage across a once peaceful landscape, degrading my and your existence with their virulent brand of Islam."

