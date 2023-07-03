The Emir of Ilorin, Dr Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari has warned an Osun priestess, Yeye Adesikemi Olokun Omolara Olatunji, against organizing Isese festival in the emirate

The emir said failure to adhere to the warning might lead to unforeseen consequential repercussions

Sulu-Gambari stated this through his spokesman, Mallam Abdulazeez Arowona after a Muslim group stormed the Osun priestess' house to warn her

Ilorin, Kwara state - The Emir of Ilorin, Dr Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari has declared his support for the Muslim group, Majlisu Shabab li Ulamahu Society, that stormed the home of an Osun priestess, Yeye Adesikemi Olokun Omolara Olatunji, to warn her against organizing the Isese festival in the Kwara state capital.

The emir's spokesman, Mallam Abdulazeez Arowona, revealed that the Emir had made a public declaration against such traditional religious festivals, The Punch reported.

Emir of Ilorin, Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari warns Isese devotees of of ‘consequential repercussions’. Photo Credit: Emir of Ilorin. HRH Alh Dr Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari CFR/Fasola Faniyi Babatunde

Arowona, who did not categorically state that the Emir gave the Muslim group direct instructions, added that Ilorin Muslims would oppose the Isese festival because they were against “idolatry”.

He said:

“The Emir has made it public that he’s not in support, and he’s warned them to stay away from Kwara or Ilorin Emirate. So, any group that shares the same view and opinion with His Royal Highness can also come out and then do such, which the group you just mentioned now has done.”

“There wasn’t any time when they prominently performed events of such. No event of such has ever been associated or held in Ilorin, or within Ilorin Emirate. Our culture is Islamic-based, so we don’t promote idolatry at all.”

Arowona was emphatic that the Isese Festival would not hold in Ilorin because the people will resist it without support from the police.

The emir's spokesperson added:

“No, it’s the people of Ilorin that’ll revolt against it. They will resist it. It’s not even the Emir, but the people of Ilorin Emirate who will resist and revolt against it in totality, in its entirety, because it’s not part of our culture.

“Emir of Ilorin is the Amir-ul-Muminin. Likewise, we have other groups and associations. We have the IDPU. We have several religious organisations, sociocultural groups, and elite groups; whose interests are purely to safeguard the traditions and customs of the Ilorin Emirate. So, all these people will also stand against it.

“According to the directive by the Emir of Ilorin and Chairman of the Kwara State Council of Chiefs, His Royal Highness, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, CFR, the failure to abide by the directive is tantamount to daring any unforeseen consequential repercussions.”

