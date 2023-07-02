An Osun priestess, Yeye Adesikemi Olokun Omolara Olatunji, has been warned against organizing isese festival in Kwara state

A Muslim group, Majlisu Shabab li Ulamahu Society gave the warning when it stormed the Osun priestess residence

The group warned that traditional religious worshippers can only celebrate in private in the ’emirate’

Ilorin, Kwara state - A Muslim group, Majlisu Shabab li Ulamahu Society, in Ilorin, Kwara State, has warned an Osun priestess, Yeye Adesikemi Olokun Omolara Olatunji, against organizing isese festival in the state.

The group stormed the residence of the Osun priestess to issue the warning, stating that they were sent by the Emir of Ilorin, Dr Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, The Punch reported.

Muslim group Storms warn Osun priestess against organising Isese Festival in Ilorin. Photo Credit: Fasola Faniyi Babatunde

Source: Facebook

Any form of isese festival was banned in Ilorin West, Ilorin East, Ilorin South, and Asa local government areas of the state.

A Facebook user, Arowolo Abdulfatai (Sheikh Abdul Fathai Arowolo), who posted the video said the visit was prompted by reports that the Osun proprietress was planning a traditional festival, known as isese.

Why isese festival cannot hold in Ilorin

The Imams of the Muslim group who met the Osun priestess’s sister simply identified as Alaba warned her against the actualisation of the Isese festival.

They warned Alaba of the potentially dire consequences of holding the festival.

Speaking in Yoruba, an Imam and member of the group, said,

“Ilorin does not permit idol worshipping, we are ardent Muslims in the land of the emirate.”

Another Imam further stated that the group was sent by the “Emir of Ilorin, to warn against this Isese festival.”

He added that traditional religious worshippers could only celebrate in private in the ’emirate’.

According to him, the only deity that could be publicly celebrated is the one Muslims in the state serve.

"We are here on behalf of the Emir of Ilorin to ask that you desist from any Isese. We are also backed by the laws of the land. We are not here to fight you but to warn you against this celebration.”

In a short video published after the visit, Yeye Omolara said:

”I have been living in Ilorin for many years and have experienced nothing but peace until recently. I have always been fair and kind to my neighbours and this has been reciprocated over the years.

”One of my people shared the invite online which caught the attention of the Imams. In a matter of hours, I was tagged on numerous posts and also began to receive death threats.

”I also heard that meetings were being held to ensure that the Aje festival does not hold in Ilorin.”

