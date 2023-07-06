Prophet Michael Olowere, the founder of the Christ Apostolic Church (CAC), Oke -Agbara, has been declared dead.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

As reported by the Nigerian Tribune, Prophet Olowere rested in the bosom of the Lord at his Ibadan residence on Wednesday, July 5.

Prophet Olowere, before his demise, was said to have been one of the few men to have an encounter with the great Apostle Ayo Babalola. Photo Credit: CAC Oke Agbara Ashi District Headquarters

Source: Facebook

The renowned minister of the gospel has been regarded as one of the most respected clerics in CAC, a pedigree that earned him the tag name “Baba Automatic” amongst his followers.

However, the cause of his death is yet to be ascertained as efforts to get information from his family and church headquarters proved abortive, Vanguard reported.

Who is Prophet Michael Olowere

During his earthly ministry, Prophet Olowere was known to be a gospel teacher, an evangelist and an anointed preacher who performed signs and wonders.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

History shows that he was one of the few young men of God who came in close contact with the highly revered Father of Pentecostal in Nigeria, Apostle Joseph Ayodele Babalola, who originally founded the Christ Apostolic Church (CAC) in 1941.

Prophet Olowere, on the other hand, had an earthly ministry which spanned over six decades of preaching the gospel, expanding the church and winning souls for Christ.

Source: Legit.ng