President Bola Tinubu met with the former Senate President and SGF, Chief Pius Anyim and a one-time spokesman of the opposition PDP, Olisa Metuh in Abuja

Both Anyim and Metuh, arrived together at the presidential villa at noon on Wednesday, July 5th, and went straight to the president's office

The meeting coincides with the period Tinubu is about to submit the list of ministerial nominees to the senate for screening

On Wednesday, July 5th, Nigeria's President Bola Ahmed Tinubu held a closed-door meeting with Anyim Pius Anyim, a former senate president and ex-secretary to the government of the federation (SGF), at the presidential villa, Abuja.

The Cable reported that Anyim was accompanied to the meeting by Olisa Metuh, a former spokesperson of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Tinubu meets PDP members at the Villa

Both men arrived at the villa together at exactly 1:30pm and headed straight for the president’s office, Vanguard report added.

The details of the meeting were unknown as of press time.

Details of their Tinubu's meeting with Metuh, Anyim emerges

Wednesday’s meeting came about one month after Tinubu, an All Progressives Congress (APC) powerbroker and candidate in the February 25 poll, met with a group of aggrieved politicians within PDP known as the G5 or the Integrity Group, The Nation report added.

The meeting comes amid reports that Tinubu has drawn up his list of ministerial nominees from across party lines, with technocrats, career politicians and civil servants to boot.

At different meetings since his inauguration on May 29, Tinubu has promised to be the president of all Nigerians, irrespective of who voted or didn’t vote for him.

