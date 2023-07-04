President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has intensified his strides towards safeguarding the Nigerian economy and fostering international relations.

On Tuesday, July 4, President Tinubu met with the Bank of America representatives at the presidential villa in Abuja.

As gathered by Legit.ng, the representatives of the Bank of America were led by the President International of Sub-Saharan Africa, Mr Bernard Mensah.

Other top members of the Bank of America present were the Head of Sub-Saharan Africa, Mrs Yvonne Ike Fasinro and the Head of Investment Banking Sub -Saharan Africa, Mr Chuba Ezenwa.

It is yet to be confirmed what the meeting details are all about, but there are indications that the meeting seeks to help prefer solutions that will help reshape Nigeria's economy in the right direction.

