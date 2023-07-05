President Bola Tinubu's minister of finance is likely to come from Lagos State

Wale Adeagbo, a legal practitioner, disclosed the development to legit.ng, adding that he got the information from a top APC chieftain in Ikorodu in Lagos

The president is expected to unveil his ministerial list and forwarded their names to the Senate on or before July 28

Ikorodu, Lagos - President Bola Tinubu has been said to be nursing the idea of nominating a minister of finance from Lagos.

This was disclosed to legit.ng by a Lagos-based lawyer, Wale Adeagbo, in an exclusive chat.

Who will be President Tinubu's minister of finance?

Adeagbo said from a reliable source that "the minister of finance is likely going to be from Lagos".

He added, "A very powerful Chieftain (of the APC) from Ikorodu disclosed so".

President Tinubu is expected to forward the names of his ministerial nominees to the Senate on or before July 28, when he will be completing his 60 days in office.

The law has stated that the president must forward the names of his cabinet members to the legislature within his 60 days in office.

It was reported that some bigwigs in the All Progressives Congress (APC) are already jostling for ministerial appointments under President Tinubu's administration.

Former governors, ex-ministers jostling to be Tinubu's ministers

The bigwigs, including former governors, ex-ministers, and other chieftains of the APC, were alleged to have stormed the personal residence of the President in Bourdillon in Lagos when Tinubu was on Eid-Il-Adha's holiday for four days.

President Tinubu has earlier revealed a plan to have a government of unity, where opposition party chieftains would be given some ministerial slot.

Many political pundits have shared different opinions on the President's plan; while some warned Tinubu against the move, others welcomed the development, noting that competence matters.

