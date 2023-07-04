President Bola Tinubu has defended himself against the controversies surrounding his educational background before the presidential election petition court in Abuja

The president, through his lawyer, Wole Olanipekun, tendered his academic records from the Chicago State University on Tuesday

This came as the president opened his defence against the petition filed by the PDP and Atiku on the outcome of the 2023 presidential election that produced Tinubu as president

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu tendered copies of his academic records from the Chicago State University in the United States before the Presidential Election Petition Court in Abuja on Tuesday, July 4.

According to The Nation, the President made the disclosure when he opened his defence against the petition filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Atiku Abubakar.

President Tinubu tendered the document through his lawyer, Chief Wole Olanipekun, who added a 2007 letter from the US Embassy in Nigeria.

The letter absolved Tinubu of any criminal act in the US, and the letter of request from the Nigeria Police Force to the US Embassy.

Tinubu presented 12 documents, including the academic records from the Chicago State University, and they were certified on June 28, 2023, by Amarr C. Orr, the Associate General Counsel, Office of the Legal Affairs, Chicago State University.

The respondent also tendered six copies of documents about the immigration and visa records of President Tinubu's trip to the US between 2011 and 2021.

During the February 25 presidential election campaign, there were controversies from the opposition camps that President Tinubu did not have an academic background from the Chicago State University as he fondly claimed.

The same argument was one reason the PDP and Atiku are asking the petition court to nullify his victory in the 2023 presidential election.

