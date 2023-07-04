Tajudeen Abbas, the speaker of the house of representatives, has unveiled the principal officers of the green chamber

Prof. Julius Ihonvbere, who is a chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), was announced as the majority leader

Abbas also read a letter from the minority caucus, which detailed the names of the principal officers

FCT, Abuja - The speaker of the house of representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, on Tuesday, July 4, announced the principal officers of the 10th national assembly.

Abbas has announced Professor Julius Ihonvbere (Edo state) as the house majority leader and Usman Kumo (Gombe state) as chief whip.

10th Reps leadership positions filled

Abdullahi Ibrahim Halims from Kogi state was also named as the deputy majority leader, while Ogun lawmaker, Oriyomi Onanuga, emerged as the deputy chief whip, Leadership newspaper reported.

The speaker also read a letter from the minority caucus which chose Kingsley Chinda (PDP), the reported anointed candidate of Nyesom Wike, the immediate past Governor of Rivers state, as minority leader.

A report by The Cable stated that Abbas said all the members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the house endorsed the selection of the principal officers from the governing party.

He prayed for wisdom for all the principal officers as they take the reins of leadership in the green chamber.

The new officers are as follows:

House Majority Leader - Julius Ihonvbere

House Minority Leader - Kingsley Chinda

House Chief Whip - Usman Bello Kumo

House Deputy Majority Leader - Abdullahi Ibrahim Halims

House Deputy Whip - Adewumi Onanuga

House Minority Whip - Ali Isa

House Deputy Minority Leader - Aliyu Sani Madaki

House Deputy Minority Whip - George Ozodinobi

The 10th national assembly which was inaugurated on June 13, 2023, will run its course until June 13, 2027.

Speaker Abbas appoints Chief Press Secretary, 32 other aides

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, appointed Leke Bayeiwu, as his Chief Press Secretary (CPS) and 32 other aides.

The Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the Speaker, Musa Abdullahi Krishi, disclosed this update in a statement issued on Monday, June 26.

Ahmed Baba Musa was also appointed as Special Assistant on Print Media to the Speaker.

