Former governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike and former Governor Aminu Tambuwal renewed their hostilities over the minority leadership positions in the National Assembly

To their greatest surprise on Tuesday, July 4th, Senate President Godswill Akpabio announces the name of the new leaders of the minority caucus, and both PDP chieftains lost out

Akpabio named Senator Simon Mwadkon as the Senate Minority Leader after he defeated Tambuwal despite moves to outsmart his political rival, Wike

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

Senator Simon Mwadkon on Tuesday, July 4th, emerged as the Senate Minority Leader, after defeating Senator Aminu Tambuwal despite spirited attempts to outsmart his political rival, Nyesom Wike, former Rivers State Governor.

Former Governors of Rivers state and Sokoto state, Nyesom Wike and Aminu Tambuwal, who were good friends, turned enemies, have been beaten at the game.

They have lost out in the supremacy battle for the leadership of the minority caucus of the 10th Senate, Daily Trust reported.

Akpabio announces new leaders of the minority caucus

While Wike, who held a series of meetings with Senate President Godswill Akpabio, pushing for a particular senator, Tambuwal made known his interest in the minority leadership position.

But on Tuesday, July 4th, Akpabio announced the new leaders of the minority caucus.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

1. Senator Simon Davou Mwadkwon (PDP, Plateau)

Minority leader

2. Senator Oyewumi Olalere (PDP, Osun)

Deputy Minority leader

3. Senator Darlington Nwokocha (LP, Abia)

Minority Whip

4. Rufai Hanga (NNPP, Kano)

Deputy Minority Whip

“We will not support”: PDP group opposes choice of Tambuwal as Senate Minority Leader, gives reason

A group in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) called the Concerned PDP League, said it will not give support to former Sokoto state governor, Aminu Tambuwal as Senate Minority Leader.

As reported by the Punch, the Chairman of CPDPL, Daboikiabo Warmate, said Tambuwal cannot be trusted the second time after he defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC) when he was the Speaker of the House of Representatives.

Warmate added that from Tambuwal’s antecedents, he does not have the courage to be the Minority Leader of the 10th Senate.

Source: Legit.ng