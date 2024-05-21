The United States government has reacted to the death of Iranian President, Ebrahim Raisi, in a helicopter crash

White House national security spokesperson, John Kirby, said President Raisi, had “blood on his hands” after his death

Kirby accused President Raisi of supporting extremist groups across the middle-east region while he was alive

United States, Washington - The United States government said the late Iranian president, Ebrahim Raisi, had “blood on his hands” for supporting extremist groups across the middle-east.

White House national security spokesperson, John Kirby, stated this after Raisi was confirmed dead alongside his entourage in a helicopter crash on Monday, May 20.

Legit.ng recalls that a helicopter carrying Raisi suffered a “hard landing” near Jolfa in Iran’s East Azerbaijan province on Sunday, May 19.

Kirby said the US government would continue to hold Iran accountable for “destabilising” activity in the region, UK Independent reports.

“No question this was a man who had a lot of blood on his hands,” he said.

However, the US state department spokesperson, Mathew Miller, offered “official condolences” for the death of Iran’s Ebrahim Raisi,

While being questioned by newsmen over the statement, Miller said the US had made similar statements after the deaths of other leaders with bloody records, such as Josef Stalin.

He also insisted that the statement “in no way — in no way at all undermines” the state department’s criticism of the Iranian government on issues of human rights and US opposition to Iranian support for various militant groups across the Middle East.

Legit.ng recalls that Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Khamenei, announced a successor to Raisi, saying there will be no disruptions to how the country is run.

Khamenei assigned vice president (VP) Mohammad Mokhber to assume interim duties after President Raisi’s death.

