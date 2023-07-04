Former Rivers state governor Nyesom Wike's anointed lawmaker, Hon Kingsley Chinda, emerged as Reps’ Minority Leader

Wike has earlier lost out in producing the Senate Minority Leader today, July 3, in the 10th National Assembly

The emergence of Chinda, who represents the Obio/Akpor Constituency was announced by the Speaker, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

FCT, Abuja - Hon. Kingsley Chinda, the anointed lawmaker of former Rivers state Governor, Nyesom Wike has clinched the minority leader position of the 10th House of Representatives.

The announcement of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) lawmaker representing Obio/Akpor Constituency in Rivers state was made on Tuesday, July 4, by the Speaker, Hon Tajudeen Abbas, Daily Trust reported.

Kingsley Chinda clinches Reps’ minority leader position. Photo Credit: Marvin Chinda (Mr Civil)/ Journalist KC

Source: Facebook

Abbas announces principal officers for House of Reps

Abbas named a New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) lawmaker, Ali Madaki representing Dala federal constituency as the deputy minority leader.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The lawmaker representing Owan East/Owan West Federal Constituency of Edo state, Julius Ihonvbere emerged as the majority leader and Hon, Abdullahi Ibrahim Halims, representing Ankpa/Omala/Olamaboro of Kogi, was named the deputy majority leader.

Abbas also named Bello Usman Kumo, representing the Akko federal constituency of Gombe as the chief whip; and Adewunmi Oriyomi Onanuga, representing Ikenne/Sagamu/Remo north federal constituency in Ogun, as the deputy chief whip.

The Speaker also announced Ali Isa of the PDP was named minority whip; while George Ebizimawo of the Labour Party as deputy minority whip.

Drama as Wike’s anointed lawmaker Chinda displaces Atiku’s choice to emerge House Minority Leader

In a similar story, Legit.ng had reported that Hon Kingsley Chinda, the anointed aspirant of former Rivers state governor Nyesom Wike, has emerged as minority leader of the 10th House of Representatives over the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)'s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar’s choice.

The choice of who became the minority leader of the House was a supremacy battle between Wike and Atiku.

Wike, Tambuwal Lose Out As Senate President Akpabio Names Minority Leaders

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Senator Simon Mwadkon, on Tuesday, July 4, emerged as the Senate minority leader, after defeating Senator Aminu Tambuwal despite spirited attempts to outsmart his political rival, Nyesom Wike, former Rivers state governor.

Following Mwadkon's emergence, Wike and Tambuwal, who were good friends turned foes, were beaten at the game.

“We will not support”: PDP group opposes choice of Tambuwal as Senate Minority Leader, gives reason

Legit.ng also reported that a group in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) called the Concerned PDP League, said it will not give it will not support former Sokoto state governor, Aminu Tambuwal as Senate Minority Leader.

The Chairman of CPDPL, Daboikiabo Warmate, said Tambuwal cannot be trusted the second time after he defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC) when he was the Speaker of the House of Representatives.

Source: Legit.ng