A Nigerian Journalist, Mayowa Tijani, has listed seven mistakes made by the immediate former president that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu must avoid.

Not Remove fuel subsidy

Mayowa, who works with TheCable, said Buhari's first mistake was not removing fuel subsidies months after he took office in 2015.

Nigerian Journalist, Mayowa Tijani mentions 7 ‘Muhammadu Buhari mistakes’ Bola Tinubu must avoid as president. Photo Credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu/ Muhammadu Buhari

He said Buhari refused and kicked against the advice of his petroleum minister Ibe Kachikwu and held on to the bill haemorrhaging Nigeria’s public purse.

While commending Tinubu for removing fuel subsidy on his first in office, Tijani noted that Tinubu did not follow up subsidy removal with cushioning policies.

The fact-checker said that’s similar to what Buhari did in 2016 when he removed petrol subsidies, allowing the price to rise from N86 to N145 but did not follow up with policies that made life easier for Nigerians amid that hardship.

Hold on to refineries

Tijani mentioned holding on to Nigeria’s comatose refineries as Buhari’s second mistake.

According to Tijani, Buhari poured billions of dollars into those refineries, without any good for Nigerians.

The Nigerian journalist argued that majority stakes in Nigeria’s refineries should be sold to willing and competent buyers, and let them run them as private refineries.

He stated that holding on to those refineries is a Buhari mistake Tinubu cannot afford to make.

Messing with the judiciary

Tijani noted that Buhari, while in office for eight years, was happy to obey certain court orders that favoured him and ignored court orders that were against his government and his circle.

The journalist explained that President Tinubu seems to be on his way to that mistake of messing with the judiciary.

He cited June 12, 2023, Democracy Day speech, where Tinubu said:

“It has become imperative to state here that the unnecessary illegal orders used to truncate or abridge democracy will no longer be tolerated”.

He explained that only the judiciary can decide what court orders are illegal and what judicial pronouncements are legal. This is outside Tinubu’s jurisdiction; he should not be meddling or seen as meddling.

Missing economic direction

He cited Buhari’s inability to name his cabinet six months after assuming office in 2015.

He said many investing communities moved on from Nigeria during that period.

He warned that President Tinubu might be toiling that pa too as there is no minister of finance or a substantive CBN governor after 37 days in office.

Tijani added that “the economic goodwill Tinubu has built for himself in the first two weeks in office would be lost if he continues to delay on a clear policy path — monetary and fiscal.”

Sycophantic cult following

He said that populism is a great political approach to winning elections, but they often do not develop a country.

He said:

“Two weeks ago, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala posted pictures of world leaders she met at the French Summit, and in a few minutes, Tinubu’s Trolls and Obi’s Bots were all over her tweets, saying unbelievable things."

He added:

This polarisation was a key feature of the Buhari administration; the ‘them versus us’ situation is something the Tinubu government must shut down immediately. This is not something to ‘unlook’. Educate your online troops."

Waste & lackadaisical attitude

Tinubu has taken policy steps that could mean hardship for Nigerians in the interim and Nigerians believe this should be paired with cuts in government spending.

The cost of governance grew astronomically under Buhari — not a single presidential jet was sold.

Tinubu cannot afford to be seen as a wasteful president who does not care for what the people say. Again, don’t be a Buhari.

