The PDP in Oyo state has replied to APC governorship candidate, Teslim Folarin over a claim that he lost due to his party's arrangements to win the presidential election

The PDP Publicity Secretary in Oyo State, Akeem Olatunji, said Folarin is a political puppet and no match for Governor Seyi Makinde

Olatunji stated that Folarin lost his polling unit, ward and local government area in the gubernatorial election

Ibadan, Oyo state - The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Oyo state, has described the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate, Senator Teslim Folarin, as a political puppet and no match for Governor Seyi Makinde.

The PDP Publicity Secretary in Oyo State, Akeem Olatunji, said Folarin is trying to associate his political misfortune to Makinde, whom he describes as the most successful politician in the history of Oyo state, Daily Independent reported.

Olatunji said this in a statement issued on Monday, July 3 while reacting to Folarin’s claim that he lost the governorship election due to APC’s arrangements to win the presidential election.

He noted that Folarin lost his polling unit, same with his Ward and local government in the March 18 gubernatorial election.

“So, who threw him under the bus in his polling booth, Ward and local government? Furthermore, Folarin was a nobody as far as Oyo State politics was concerned in 2003 and 2007 when as an opportunist he became a Senator by chance.”

The statement added:

“He was a monumental failure to the good people of Oyo central who was never proud of his exploit in the Senate for the three terms, even when he became Senate Majority Leader through the influence of late Baba Adedibu, he still failed to make use of the exalted office once occupied by the Great Late Senator Abubakar Olusola Saraki to facilitate notable projects for the people of Oyo State and most importantly the good people of Oyo Central Senatorial district.

“Governor Seyi Makinde who has since become a nationalist and unarguably the most successful politician as far as Oyo State politics is concerned could not have been a match for such a political puppet who was merely an opportunist. Isn’t it very obvious now that there is no more political godfather to help him win an election that Folarin has sadly become a political orphan?

