The intense drama of the 2026 FIFA World Cup has officially spilled over from the stadium stands into dating lives

An X user went viral after revealing she called off a date over what her partner said regarding a match in the tournament

The dramatic story comes on the heels of Argentina's late 2-1 comeback victory over England in the semi-finals

A lady has captured the attention of social media users after revealing she instantly cancelled a date with a suitor over the tournament between Argentina and England.

The lady, identified as @MirthCity on X, shared her breakup story on Thursday, July 16, 2026.

A young lady dumps man over comment on FIFA Argentina 2-1 victory against England. Photo credit: @MirthCity/X

Source: UGC

Her story came following a highly charged World Cup semi-final match between Argentina and England on Wednesday, July 15, 2026, in Atlanta, USA. With Argentina winning with 2:1.

FIFA: Lady cancels date over Argentina rumours

The dramatic nature of Argentina's comeback, combined with previous officiating controversies during their matches against Egypt and Switzerland, has fuelled widespread "rigged" conspiracy theories across social media.

However, for this particular lady, tolerating those conspiracy theories during a romantic outing was a step too far.

Sharing her story, the lady, who is an Argentina supporter, said:

"Date cancelled. He thinks the World Cup is rigged for Argentina."

Within hours, the post amassed over 412,000 views, thousands of reposts, and a flood of comments, highlighting how deeply football passions run during the global tournament.

See the X post below:

Reactions as lady cancels date over football

Legit.ng compiled reactions from netizens. Some of the comments are below:

@olaWale12b said:

"Valid💯 you shouldn’t date a liar. You deserve better."

@daffypretty said:

"Valid reason to cancel. Delete and block their number as well. Lol."

@hubinesta said:

"My girl 🫡 Saw the red flag and acted accordingly.😂"

Man predicts winner of Argentina vs Spain

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that man who correctly predicted Argentina's win over England has shared the winner of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which he said he saw in a dream.

After his semifinal prediction came true, the man said his dream also revealed who would beat Spain to lift the World Cup trophy.

Source: Legit.ng