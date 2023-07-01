Adams Oshiomhole, the senator representing Edo north, has said his blood pressure (BP) would have shot up if he was not elected into the 10th national assembly

Senator Oshiomhole said his BP would have risen to 360 millimeters of mercury (mm Hg) had he failed in the 2023 election

The former Edo state governor thanked his friends and well-wishers for supporting him, promising not to let them down in the red chamber

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

Etsako, Edo state - Adams Oshiomhole, a former governor of Edo state, on Saturday, July 1, said his blood pressure (BP) would have risen alarmingly had he lost the 2023 election.

Legit.ng reports that Oshiomhole contested for the Edo North Senatorial District in Edo during the last general election and defeated then incumbent, Senator Francis Alimekhena of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Adams Oshiomhole says his blood pressure would have risen to 360 if he hadn’t won the senate seat. Photo credit: Adams Oshiomhole

Source: Facebook

"My BP would’ve gone up if I had lost Senate election": Adams Oshiomhole

Apart from being a former state governor, Oshiomhole is also a one-time national chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and erstwhile president of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC).

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Speaking during the thank you party hosted in his honour by friends and well-wishers at his country home, Iyamho, Etsako, Edo, the 71-year-old federal lawmaker said that if he had lost the senatorial election in February, his BP would have gone up, Vanguard newspaper reported.

He thanked the people of Edo North for voting for him as a senator after leaving office as governor, Premium Times also reported.

Oshiomhole told his audience:

“If you have voted against me, I don’t know, my blood pressure will now be 240/360 — that is if I’m still alive.

“Because the jubilations by the opponent would have been such that they will come and lock my small door and break my small bones, but you said no."

“Tinubu shocked Edo no be Lagos campaigners”: Oshiomhole hails president, taunts Obaseki

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Oshiomhole gave his two cents about the works of the president, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, barely a month as Nigerian leader.

Oshiomhole hailed President Tinubu for hitting the ground running and taking bold and landmark decisions after his swearing on Monday, May 29.

Speaking in Abuja on Sunday, June 18, at a reception party held in honour of lawmakers, Oshiomhole described the Electricity Act 2023 signed into law by Tinubu as a game-changer.

Source: Legit.ng