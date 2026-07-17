Perfume Seller Reacts With Joy as Lady Unexpectedly Visits Her Shop to Bless Her, Video Trends
- A Nigerian content creator came across a roadside perfume vendor already filming her own TikTok video to promote her small business
- The creator stopped to interview the vendor and offered to feature her handle to boost her visibility on social media
- The vendor gifted the creator a small perfume as a thank-you, and the wholesome encounter quickly resonated with viewers online
A Nigerian content creator stumbled upon a lady selling perfumes and cosmetics from a modest wooden roadside stall and decided to do something simple but meaningful, shine a light on her hustle.
The creator was passing the stall when she noticed the vendor, identified as @lamideempire1, was already in the middle of filming her own TikTok video to market her products.
Struck by the moment, @toyinpeperempey stopped, pulled out her phone, and began interviewing the lady on camera.
A Small Business Got A Boost
The vendor, dressed in a black t-shirt, laughed warmly throughout the encounter as she displayed her merchandise, including small perfume boxes priced at around 9,000 Naira.
Toyinpeperempey made a point of tagging the seller's TikTok handle directly on screen, giving her stall a platform far wider than a single self-recorded video ever could have reached on its own.
At the end of the exchange, the vendor gifted the creator a small "Sara" branded perfume by Tom & Darin as a gesture of appreciation.
Viewers React With Warmth to Lady's Gesture
The video drew a strong response from TikTok users who appreciated the spirit behind it.
@sehwehthor said:
"Got that smart 859 yesterday, it smells so nice, the first woman i met stopped me and asked what perfume am i wearing told her it’s smart 859."
@Omo Yoruba ni mi o said:
"This is what TikTok is supposed to be about. Thank you so much for show casing her. I pray for success for both of you. Aje a wa o!"
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@memories_by_deem said:
"Best believe she would probably be the happiest woman all week mehn, I find it incredibly attractive when women love women genuinely. God bless you!"
@Drey Jr!! added:
"Oh. Taught it’s Akure oo. It’s fine sha. I don dey copy number."
See the post below:
Akara seller shows off her customer
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady who sells akara by the roadside shared a video showing her 'steady customer'.
In the video, she revealed different times that the man arrived at her business place to eat akara, bread and soft drink.
Source: Legit.ng
Ankrah Shalom (Human-Interest editor) Shalom Ankrah is a journalist and a Human Interest Editor at Legit.ng with over six years of experience. She has a degree in Mass communication from Alex Ekwueme University. Shalom has worked with reputable news organizations including The Tide and GistReel. Email: ankrah.shalom@corp.legit.ng.