A Nigerian content creator came across a roadside perfume vendor already filming her own TikTok video to promote her small business

The creator stopped to interview the vendor and offered to feature her handle to boost her visibility on social media

The vendor gifted the creator a small perfume as a thank-you, and the wholesome encounter quickly resonated with viewers online

A Nigerian content creator stumbled upon a lady selling perfumes and cosmetics from a modest wooden roadside stall and decided to do something simple but meaningful, shine a light on her hustle.

The creator was passing the stall when she noticed the vendor, identified as @lamideempire1, was already in the middle of filming her own TikTok video to market her products.

Perfume seller reacts as lady patronises her. Photo credit: @Toyinpeperempey/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Struck by the moment, @toyinpeperempey stopped, pulled out her phone, and began interviewing the lady on camera.

A Small Business Got A Boost

The vendor, dressed in a black t-shirt, laughed warmly throughout the encounter as she displayed her merchandise, including small perfume boxes priced at around 9,000 Naira.

Toyinpeperempey made a point of tagging the seller's TikTok handle directly on screen, giving her stall a platform far wider than a single self-recorded video ever could have reached on its own.

At the end of the exchange, the vendor gifted the creator a small "Sara" branded perfume by Tom & Darin as a gesture of appreciation.

Viewers React With Warmth to Lady's Gesture

The video drew a strong response from TikTok users who appreciated the spirit behind it.

@sehwehthor said:

"Got that smart 859 yesterday, it smells so nice, the first woman i met stopped me and asked what perfume am i wearing told her it’s smart 859."

@Omo Yoruba ni mi o said:

"This is what TikTok is supposed to be about. Thank you so much for show casing her. I pray for success for both of you. Aje a wa o!"

@memories_by_deem said:

"Best believe she would probably be the happiest woman all week mehn, I find it incredibly attractive when women love women genuinely. God bless you!"

@Drey Jr!! added:

"Oh. Taught it’s Akure oo. It’s fine sha. I don dey copy number."

See the post below:

Akara seller shows off her customer

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady who sells akara by the roadside shared a video showing her 'steady customer'.

In the video, she revealed different times that the man arrived at her business place to eat akara, bread and soft drink.

Source: Legit.ng