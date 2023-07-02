The APC governorship candidate in Oyo state, Senator Teslim Folarin, has revealed why he lost to Governor Seyi Makinde

Folarin claimed that his party threw him under the bus for President Bola Tinubu to win Oyo state

The APC chieftain describes the ruling party as the strongest political party in the state despite losing the governorship election

Ibadan, Oyo state - The All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Oyo state, Senator Teslim Folarin, has finally opened up on by he lost the March 28 governorship election to Governor Seyi Makinde of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)

Folarin said he was “thrown under the bus” for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the APC to win the February 25 presidential election in the state, Daily Trust reported.

He stated this while addressing APC members at a reception and victory party held in honour of Honorable Remi Abasi Oseni, member representing Ibarapa/Ido Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives

Folarin said the APC is the strongest party in Oyo state with three senatorial seats of Oyo South, Oyo Central and Oyo North, including nine federal constituency seats out of 14.

He stated:

“If we are talking about the strongest party in Oyo State today, it is APC. We won three senatorial seats and nine out of federal constituency seats. Our people are already in the election tribunal and I can tell you that we would win two more federal constituency seats. On the governorship election, we were thrown under the bus.”

He disclosed that APC would soon bounce back in Oyo state as efforts to bring back aggrieved members of the party are yielding fruitful results.

He described the policies taken by President Bola Tinubu as a courageous move to take the country out of the doldrums.

