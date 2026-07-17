The Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway has been renamed after President Bola Tinubu, as announced by the Minister of Works, David Umahi

Recall that since his resumption into office on May 29, 2023, several public facilities have been named after the president

The full list of these facilities, including the international airport in Minna, Niger state and the coastal highway, has been compiled

The Federal Government has announced the renaming of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway after President Bola Tinubu. This would be the latest public infrastructure that would be renamed after the president since his emergence as Nigerian leader in May 2023.

David Umahi, the Minister of Works, announced the development on Thursday, July 16. He noted that the 750-kilometre highway was named after Tinubu because it was during his administration as the governor of Lagos state, that the project was conceived, which was about three years ago.

Lagos-Calabar coastal highway named after President Bola Tinubu Photo Credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

The development increased the number of roads, schools, buildings and other public facilities that have been renamed after the president in the three years since he was sworn in.

List of public facilities named after Tinubu

Below is the full list of the facilities that have been named after President Tinubu since 2023:

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu Coastal Highway Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Airport, Minna Bola Ahmed Tinubu Barracks, Abuja; Bola Ahmed Tinubu Technology Innovation Complex (BATTIC), Abuja; Bola Tinubu Polytechnic, Abuja; Bola Ahmed Tinubu Way, Abuja; The National Assembly Library, now renamed the Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu Building The International Conference Centre (ICC), now Bola Tinubu International Conference Centre.

Nigerians react as road names after Tinubu

However, the announcement by the minister has started generating mixed reactions from Nigerians. Below are some of their comments:

Eff condemned the renaming of the highway after President Tinubu:

"Behold classic Nigerian political sycophancy at its finest: a governance style drowning in branding rituals and press releases while starving transparent metrics on budgets, timelines, or oversight, exposing a polity enslaved to ego at the ruthless expense of genuine accountability."

Nigerians react as David Umahi renames Lagos-Calabar Coaster Highway after President Bola Tinubu Photo Credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

Paragon condemned the renaming by the minister:

"The name, Lagos-Calabar Coastal Road, has more dignity, impact and unifying factors than the name, Bola Ahmed Tinubu Highway. You lots don't seem to get it at all. Y'all are just bent on self-gratification, whether the pipo are happy or not."

Olorunlogbon said that the move would not help the image of President Tinubu:

"These guys will kill @officialABAT with sycophancy, not that they love him, but to protect their pot of soup. May God deliver President Tinubu from them, and save Nigeria from the buccaneers.

Lbgobo criticised the minister:

"They are just using this man as a cover for their looting. Sing on your mandate. Name a facility or building after him. Name a road after him. Do any kind of propaganda in his name. Lie to the public on his behalf. You are good to go; just carry on with the looting."

You can watch the video of the minister's announcement on X here:

Reason I renamed Minna Airport after Tinubu

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Governor Mohammed Bago after heavy criticism, explained his reason for renaming Minna airport after Tinubu.

Bago disclosed that it was simply to put a square peg in a square hole, noting that the decision was a good one.

This is coming less than a year after the airport was named after the late literary icon, Abubakar Imam.

Source: Legit.ng