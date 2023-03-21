Teslim Folarin, the candidate of the APC during Oyo state governorship election, has denied accusing Bola Tinubu, the president-elect, of anti-party that saw to his defeat

Tinubu was insinuated to have supported Seyi Makinde, the PDP candidate and governor of the state, to repay him for his alleged support for him during the presidential election

But Folarin, in a statement, distanced himself from the allegation and described Tinubu as a leader that was well respected

Ibadan, Oyo - Teslim Folarin, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the March 18 governorship election in Oyo, has denied the allegation that he said the president-elect, Bola Tinubu, supported Seyi Makinde, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) during the poll.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Makinde, the governor of the state, as the winner of the election after polling 563,756 votes to defeat Folarin, who garnered 256,685 votes.

Folarin denies accusing Bola Tinubu of anti-party Photo Credit: Teslim Folarin, Seyi Makinde

Source: Twitter

What Folarin says about Tinubu's alleged support for Makinde during Oyo guber election

Prior to the February 25 presidential election, it was insinuated that Tinubu enjoyed the support of Makinde and worked for him, while it was suspected that the President-elect might have supported the re-election of the governor at the expense of his party's candidate.

While Tinubu has been silent on the insinuation, Makinde has not been clear about the issue in his comments but insisted he had only asked his supporters to vote for fairness and justice.

However, Folarin, on Monday, March 20, took to his Twitter page and denied accusing Tinubu of sabotaging his chances in the poll, adding that Tinubu remained his leader.

The senator said:

"My attention has been drawn to a trending 2:04mins video, blaming Mr. President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and other APC chieftains for the outcome of Saturday, March 18th governorship and house of Assembly elections in Oyo State.

"I strongly dissociate myself from the trending video. It was produced by my sworn enemies with the sole intention to drive wedges in my relationships with our highly revered leader Asiwaju and other party stakeholders."

See the tweet here:

Key reasons why Teslim Folarin loses Oyo guber election to Makinde

Source: Legit.ng