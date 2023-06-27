The Independent National Electoral Commission has received the final report compiled by the European Union regarding the country's last election

The nation's electoral body made this disclosure through a statement issued on its website on Monday, June 26

Meanwhile, the EU's previous report revealed the various issues INEC failed to address during the 2023 general election and how the electoral body failed Nigerians

The European Union Election Observation Mission has presented its final report on the 2023 general elections to the nation's electoral umpire, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The electoral body made this known through a statement shared on its Facebook page on Monday, June 26, 2023.

INEC receives European Union's final report on the 2023 election. Photo credit: INEC Nigeria

Source: Facebook

INEC receives EU's report on 2023 elections

The EU Mission was received by the INEC Chairman, Mahmood Yakubu, and the National Commissioners of the electoral body, The Punch report noted.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The post reads:

“The European Union Election Observation Mission, today, presented its final report on the 2023 general elections to the commission.

“INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, and National Commissioners were on hand to receive the visitors.”

Meanwhile, not much was revealed regarding the content of the report, but the various happenings that surrounded the poll, as observed by the Union in areas and states the election was conducted will be documented in it.

Serious issues raised by the EU mission regarding the 2023 election

The EU on February 27, 2023 revealed in its report that lack of transparency in the conduct of the 2023 general elections deflated public trust in INEC.

It also noted that public confidence in INEC’s independence, professionalism and voter information efforts decreased even before February 25, Vanguard report confirmed.

While the EU acknowledged that the election took place as planned, it said operational failures, which challenged the right to vote, contributed to the reduced trust in the process.

Peter Obi vs Tinubu: Labour Party gives reason for presenting 13 witnesses instead of proposed 50

In another development, Tanko Yunusa, the spokesperson of the Labour Party (LP) presidential campaign council, has explained that the party could only feature 13 witnesses due to the limited time granted by the court.

Yunusa was one of the witnesses who testified for the party at the presidential election petition court.

On Sunday, June 25, Tanko said it was an agreement among all parties to have no less than 10 witnesses to save time.

INEC announces date to conduct review of 2023 general elections

Meanwhile, The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced a date to review the 2023 general elections.

The INEC national commissioner and chairman information and voter education committee, Festus Okoye, said the review would commence on July 4 and end on August 5, 2023.

Okoye, who disclosed this in a statement on Thursday, June 22, added that the review will focus on all aspects of the electoral activities before, during, and after the elections.

Source: Legit.ng