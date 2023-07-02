It was indeed a defining week for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as he completed his one month in office as Nigeria's 16th president.

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

Mixed reactions trailed the review of Tinubu's first four weeks in office following his dramatic yet active moves that shake major sectors of the country.

Bola Tinubu has had a very interesting week in office as president in the 4th week. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

While some commended the president for his recent decisions and actions that remodeled governance in the polity, others described his style of leadership so far as "expected" as they await the renewed hope the current administration promised the people of Nigeria.

Intrerestingly, the first month of Tinubu is incomplete without taking a dive into the activities that shaped the president's 4th week in office.

President Tinubu's 4th week in review:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

1. Tinubu meets Buhari in London

President Bola Tinubu, on Monday night, met with his predecessor, Muhammadu Buhari, in London, United Kingdom. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Media Centre

Source: Facebook

On Monday, June 26, 2023, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu met with former President Muhammadu Buhari in London, United Kingdom.

Tinubu and his predecessor were seen shaking hands in a photo that went viral on social media.

Interestingly , the details of their meeting remain unknown.

2. Tinubu returned to Nigeria after a 7-day trip abroad, landed in Lagos

President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday, June 27, returned to Nigeria, Lagos state to be precise, after his seven-day trip abroad to Paris, France and London.

According to the presidency said on Saturday, June 18, the president traveled to the UK from France, where he had been attending a summit convened by French President Emmanuel Macron on "A New Global Financing Pact."

Tinubu landed in Lagos a day before the Sallah celebrations.

3. Tinubu observes Eid- El-Kabir at Dodan Barracks, Lagos

Nigeria's President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday, June 28, observed Eid-El-Kabir prayers at the Obalende prayer ground, Dodan Barracks, Lagos state.

The prayer was attended by Lagos state governor, Babatunde Sanwo-Olu, the Chief of Staff to the President, Honourable Femi Gbajabiamila, the national security adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, former governor of Lagos state and immediate past minister of works and housing, Babatunde Fashola, Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Honourable Mudashiru Obasa, among other notable government officials and top politicians.

4. Tinubu visits Ogun monarchs

Tinubu visited Ogun monarchs at their palace in Abeokuta, the state capital. Photo credit: Hon Keshiro Oluwatobi Dan, Ogun state

Source: Facebook

On Thursday, June 29th, President Bola Tinubu visited traditional leaders in Ogun state.

The president visited Awujale and Paramount ruler of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Adetona in Ijebu-Ode and the Alake of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Gbadebo, at their palaces in the state capital.

5. Tinubu attended a dinner held in his honour in Lagos

Tinubu attended a dinner held in his honour in Lagos state. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Friday, June 29, attended a dinner held in his honour in Lagos, organised by the Nigeria Governors' Forum, hosted by the governor of Lagos state Babajide Sanwo-Olu at the state house, Marina.

The dinner organized by Governor Sanwo-Olu, was a gesture symbolizing mutual respect and solidarity.

The dinner witnessed the presence of all past governors of Lagos since 1999, including the renowned Babatunde Fashola and Akinwunmi Ambode, who played significant roles in the state’s governance.

6. President of Guinea- Bissau visited Tinubu

Tinubu received President Umaro Sissoco Embaló, the President of Guinea-Bissau at his Ikoyi residence in Lagos. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Saturday, July 1st, received President Umaro Sissoco Embaló, the President of Guinea-Bissau and Chairman of the Authority of ECOWAS Heads of State and Government., at his Ikoyi residence in Lagos state.

He wrote on his Facebook page,

"We enjoyed a pleasant lunch together and discussed several issues of mutual interest.

"I look forward to a collaborative and productive relationship with all our regional partners as the administration pursues its goal to re-establish Nigeria as the Giant of Africa."

Other activities of the president

Tinubu observe Jumat prayer in Lagos and visited Oba Akiolu

The president on Friday, June 30, observed Jumat prayer at a central mosque in Idumota in Lagos state.

On Saturday, July 1st, the president also visited the Oba of Lagos, Oba Rilwan Akiolu at his palace.

At the moment, President Tinubu has departed Lagos state for Abuja after spending four days in the commercial city of Nigeria.

Watch the full video of the president's 4th-week review here.

Legit.ng price check: Tinubu gets urgent message as bag of local rice sells for N41,000 in Lagos market

Traders have expressed deep worry as the cost price of local rice manufactured and produced in Nigeria has increased drastically.

At a popular market in Lagos state, the price of Nigerian rice now competes with that of foreign rice.

Checks by Legit.ng revealed a bag of foreign rice sells for N41,000 and N42,, 000 upwards while a bag of local rice that is stone-free sells for N41,000 as well.

“Leading country like Nigeria is one of the hardest challenges": Buhari laments

Legit.ng earlier reported that ex-President Muhammadu Buhari has said that leadership in Nigeria is the toughest anyone can experience in life.

Garba Shehu, the former spokesperson to the ex-President, disclosed this in a statement, quoting Buhari's message to Nigerians ahead of the Eid-El-Kabir celebration.

Buhari then urged Nigerians to support his successor, President Bola Tinubu, adding that leadership of Nigeria requires the sacrifices and support of the citizens.

Source: Legit.ng