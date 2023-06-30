Ranking senators of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) still scramble for the unoccupied principal offices in the 10th national assembly

The successful inauguration of the 10th national assembly on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, and the emergence of presiding officers paved the way for the appointment of principal officers to pilot the affairs of the senate for the next four years

By national assembly’s convention, APC senators are expected to still produce the senate majority leader, deputy senate leader, the chief whip, and the deputy whip

FCT, Abuja - Ahead of the resumption of the 10th national assembly on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, some of the various camps battling for the remaining principal office positions are waiting for the nod of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Vanguard reported on Friday, June 30, that a source divulged that President Tinubu is interested in the remaining principal office positions.

President Tinubu needs to give his blessing to lawmakers who will fill the remaining principal office seats in the 10th national assembly. Photo credits: @nassnigeria, @officialABAT

"President Bola Tinubu very much interested in other 10th assembly positions": Source

Some of the lawmakers who are believed to be interested in the position of the senate majority leader include:

1) Ali Ndume (Senator for Borno South)

2) Opeyemi Bamidele (representing Ekiti Central Senatorial District of Ekiti state), and

3) Abdulfatai Buhari (lawmaker representing Oyo North Senatorial district)

A top APC source said:

“If the president played a critical role in the emergence of Senate President, Speaker of the House of Representatives and their deputies, which are elective positions, you can expect that he will be very much interested in other positions that are principally the affairs of the party.”

On the senate majority leadership position, a source disclosed that President Tinubu and the APC may overlook lawmakers of northern extraction.

A senator said:

“The matter of who becomes the senate majority leader is becoming interesting as the leadership of the APC is at a crossroads at the moment and awaiting President Bola Tinubu to instruct the Senator Abdullahi Adamu led NWC to send names of those who will form the leadership to the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, to announce during plenary upon resumption of the Senate.”

Senate majority leader and deputy majority leader seats: APC yet to take a clear position

Meanwhile, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has not taken a decision on which geo-political zone of the country should produce the senate leader and his/her lieutenant.

In the senate, the remaining principal office positions for the ruling APC are the majority leader, chief whip, deputy majority leader, and deputy majority whip.

The opposition parties produce minority leader, minority whip, deputy minority leader, and deputy minority whip.

