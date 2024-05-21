Kenneth Okonkwo has distanced himself from the Julius Abure-led faction of the Labour Party (LP)

Okonkwo argued that for him, a new Nigeria is a priority, and he "prefers to lose doing the right thing to winning doing the wrong thing"

Legit.ng reports that Okonkwo is a former spokesperson for the LP presidential campaign council

FCT, Abuja - Barrister Kenneth Okonkwo, a chieftain of the Labour Party (LP), on Tuesday, May 21, he is suspending his relationship with the Julius Abure-led faction of the opposition party.

Okonkwo, a top supporter of Peter Obi during the 2023 presidential election, made this known via a tweet on his known X page.

Kenneth Okonkwo criticises Julius Abure-led Labour Party. Photo credits: @PeterObi, @realkenokonkwo

Source: Twitter

The lawyer said the LP national convention held on Wednesday, March 27, 2024, was tainted with 'criminality and corruption'.

He wrote:

"I am suspending my relationship in all ramifications with the purported Abure-led national working committee of the Labour Party.

"For me, it's either a new Nigeria or nothing. I prefer to lose doing the right thing to winning doing the wrong thing. Nothing can wash out the criminality, corruption, and incompetence with which the purported National Convention was purportedly organised by Abure."

The former actor added:

"I did not leave the comfort of a ruling party APC because I believe that they are incompetent and dishonest only to come and join another incompetent and corrupt association, which is the current Abure-led National Working Committee of Labour Party."

Factions within Labour Party

Factions in the LP have been an issue since 2023.

Two factions - Abure's and Lamidi Apapa's - are laying claim to the mantle of leadership and none appears ready to surrender.

“I didn't defect from APC ": Okonkwo

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Okonkwo argued that he didn’t defect from the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Okonkwo stated that he resigned from the ruling APC before joining the LP.

