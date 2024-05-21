Days after controversial Nigerian singer Portable was arrested by the Nigerian police over a N14m car debt, he takes up a new role with the force

The singer recently shared a post on his Instagram page announcing that he is now an ambassador for the Nigerian police force

In his announcement post, Portable shared photos of himself and some officials of the Nigerian police force, along with his lawyer and father

Controversial Nigerian singer Badmus Habeeb Okikiola, aka Portable, has taken to social media to announce his latest big win.

Days after clips of the singer getting dragged on the floor by men of the Nigerian police force before he was arrested over a N14m car debt, Portable has joined an esteemed list of celebrities who have been made an ambassador of the NPF.

Singer Portable recently announced online that he has joined the Nigerian police as an ambassador. Photo credit: @portablebaeby

In a post shared on his social media page, Portable announced that he is now an ambassador of the Nigerian Police force.

The singer noted that even though he has gotten in trouble with the police, he still considers them friends and an essential societal institution.

"Federal Government Liability" - Portable brags

The Afro-Streetpop artist bragged about his latest appointment, noting that his fans should now address him as "Federal Government Liability."

In his post, Portable also thanked God for helping him through a tough patch in his life.

See Portable's post as he announces his ambassadorship:

Reactions as Portable becomes Police ambassador

Here are some of the reactions that trailed Portable's ambassadorship deal with the Nigerian police:

@plainpleasant:

"Zaazu you need to change your photographer ASAP."

@iam_bodedway:

"If you agree ambassador well deserved hit the like button."

@iamtayormania:

"You must read with punctuation mark in one side of your brain to understand watin this guy dey post."

@q_cent01:

"Egbami, police ambassador keh?? "

@dunni95_:

"This grace is different."

@iam_macp:

"Federal Government liability."

@kits__acessories_by_mid3:

"See his daddy smiling son of Grace."

@mc_sighted:

"You will never run out of GRACE."

