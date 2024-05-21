Mercy Aigbe has joined her colleagues, jumping on the 'Of Course Challenge' as she showed off her Benin culture

In the viral video, she shared how illustrious women are with their cooking skills, how they greet in the morning

She also showed how Benin women don't take nonsense as she stated what she will do to her enemies in her dreams

Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe, has shown that she is a proud Edo woman after jumping on the 'Of Course Challenge.

The movie star, who went on Umrah made a video which has gone viral about the things she cherished in her culture. According to her, Edo women have good culinary skills.

The mother of two was seen frying cassava flakes also known as garri as she showed off Benin women's cooking skills.

Mercy Aigbe joins Of Course Challenge. Photo credit @realmercyaigbe

Source: Instagram

Mercy Aigbe shows Benin women's side

In the clip, the actress, who converted to Islam, said that Benin women don't take nonsense. According to her, she will beat anyone that attacks her in her dream.

She also shared a few words in Benin dialect that she would use for anyone that tries to trouble her.

Below is the post:

How fans reacted to the post

Reactions have trailed the video of Mercy Aigbe's challenge. Here are some of the comments below:

@nikkilaoye:

"That tree wey you climb with broom ehn, sis the beautiful Itohan herself. Much love to you."

@officialadesanyatoyosi:

"This is so amazing @realmercyaigbe."

@uzee_usman:

"Sweetness."

@mz_gloria:

"Edo Odion."

@jana_wafenda:

"Of course I am am adamawa girl but I love edo women they're kind hearted women."

@olori_olatokeadunni:

"This is so beautiful to watch."

@queen_of_the_south13:

"I enjoyed every second of this video you are loved."

@empire_temmy:

"I be Benin girl Ofcourse my name na Alhaja Minnah with h and I be iyawo Alhaji @kazimadeoti Momma

@thereal_kabby:

"Benin woman are the most beautiful."

@prettypellz:

"I love everything about your tribe ma’am."

Source: Legit.ng