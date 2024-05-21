A young man visited his girlfriend’s family to propose marriage, a moment that swiftly garnered viral attention on TikTok

The video revealed the family gathered in the living room, warmly receiving the lady as she emerged to welcome them

At the end of the clip, the couple posed for photographs, the woman’s joy unmistakably radiating throughout the session

A gentleman paid a visit to his girlfriend's home to formally express his intention of marrying her, an event that quickly became a sensation on TikTok.

In the shared video, the family was seen comfortably seated in the living room, engaging in conversation, when the young woman entered to meet them, her face lighting up with a smile.

Man seeks his lover's hand in marriage.

Source: TikTok

As the video progressed, the couple was captured in a series of photographs, with the lady’s face beaming with happiness, a clear sign of the delightful and significant occasion, as shared by @nmaskitchen_.

Watch the video below:

Kelzsiig:

“I will secure financial breakthrough to secure this my babe.”

Olajumoke:

“Una don marry all the fine men finish con leave dragons for us congratulations dear.”

Mannytech:

“I pray my sisters marry a loving man, loyal man, honest & wealthy man as me .. God guide every girl on this journey but in my sis aspect let them get married to wealthy man as I am.”

Nonso:

“Omo l just Dey imagine Dey kind courage I go gather for this day. Me way Dey shy.”

Aishwarya:

“Omor see crowd for sitting room, I go just dey shy.”

ThrufrVENDORinAsaba:

“Who marry my husband??”

Hephzibah:

“It will be my turn very soon in Jesus name amen.”

Soma:

“Ur babies will be so cute.”

Dolled by thera:

“Congratulations I will marry once and marry right er donart if decree that grace will never from me.”

