Osun state Governor, Ademola Adeleke reported left the Eid prayer ground in Osogbo, on Wednesday, June 28, in anger

It was gathered that Governor Adeleke left the prayer ground as he could not observe the two raka’at prayers

Adeleke reportedly was in his car all through the raka’at prayers over the poor seating arrangement on the prayer ground

Osogbo, Osun state - It was a dramatic scene at the Eid prayer ground in the Oke-Baale area of Osogbo, Osun state capital when the Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke angrily left the venue over the poor seating arrangement.

As reported by Vanguard, former Senate spokesperson, Senator Ajibola Basiru was approached by some politicians who told him he was occupying the Governor’s space.

Governor Adeleke leaves Eid prayer ground in anger. Photo Credit: Governor Ademola Adeleke

Source: Facebook

Basiru reportedly moved to another space but they insisted the senator must leave the row for Governor Adeleke and his entourage.

It got rowdy as some hoodlums started creating scenes after the Senator insisted on seating on the row.

Governor Adeleke arrived at the Eid ground at the time but could not leave his vehicle for his seat.

As a result of the scene, Adeleke could not observe the two raka’at prayers.

It was gathered that attempt to arrest the senator was eventually foiled as he was said to left the ground with foremost religion leader, Chief Tunde Badmus after the prayer rites.

