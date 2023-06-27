There's no free train ride for passengers travelling from Lagos to Osun state for the Eid- El- Kabir (Sallah) celebration this year

Governor Ademola Adeleke cancelled the IMOLE FREE TRAIN RIDE SERVICE for the Sallah celebration

According to the state government, the decision to cancel the free train ride was due to the ongoing repair of the damaged rail track between Abeokuta and Lagos

Osogbo, Osun state - Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State has cancelled the IMOLE FREE TRAIN RIDE SERVICE for the Eid- El- Kabir (Sallah) celebration.

The free ride, which was supposed to take passengers from Lagos state to Osun, has now been canceled due to the ongoing repair of the damaged rail track between Abeokuta and Lagos by the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC), PM News reported.

Sallah Celebration: Gov Adeleke cancels free train ride due to repair on damaged rail track. Photo Credit: Governor Ademola Adeleke

This is contained in a statement issued by the state government on Monday, June 26.

The statement read:

“Osun state government regrets to announce that the annual Imole Free Train service scheduled to convey hundreds of passengers from Lagos state to Osun to mark the Eid- El- Kabir celebration will no longer hold. The unfortunate development is a result of serious technical issues being currently experienced by the Nigeria Railway Corporation (NRC).

“We wish to state with all sense of responsibility and in line with the ideals of Senator Ademola Adeleke’s annual Imole free train service that as soon as the technical hitches get rectified, normal services will resume accordingly.

“We also wish to state that, notwithstanding the present unfortunate development, the administration of Senator Ademola Adeleke will continue to provide the Imole Free Train Service to all our people during all festive seasons without any let or hindrance.”

