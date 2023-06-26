Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has reacted to social media rumours that he is planning to grant pardon to Dr Rahmon Adedoyin

Adedoyin, the founder of Oduduwa University was sentenced to death by hanging for killing a master's student of the Obafemi Awolowo University, Timothy Adegoke

The governor debunked the rumour and urged members of the public to ignore the alleged state pardon

Osogbo, Osun state - The Governor of Osun State, Ademola Adeleke, said he has no plan to pardon the founder of Oduduwa University, Dr Rahmon Adedoyin, who was sentenced to death for killing a master student of the Obafemi Awolowo University, Timothy Adegoke.

Adeleke made this known on Monday, June 26, in a statement issued by his spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, following social media reports that he plans to grant Adedoyin pardon, The Punch reported.

Adegoke’s Murder: Governor Adeleke denies plans to pardon Adedoyin. Photo Credit: Governor Ademola Adeleke/ Abdul Rasak Umoru/ Oriyomi Hamzat

The governor said the rumour is sponsored by evil-minded political operatives and urged the members of the public to ignore it.

He further stated that he is with the public interest agenda to see Adedoyin face the full wrath of the law

Adeleke said:

“Reacting to the growing rumour of possible state pardon for the businessman, Governor Adeleke was quoted as noting that his administration never has and will never intervene in the judicial process, labelling those behind the fake news as public enemies.

“Those who concocted the fake news are evil-minded political operatives who are merely grasping at straws in their desperation to blackmail the state Governor.

“Governor Adeleke has not and will never contemplate exercising the prerogative of mercy or whatever the report calls it, on a matter under adjudication which has generated deep interest among local and global communities."

He further stated:

“No PDP member is involved as counsel for any of the convicted individuals and the state judiciary must enjoy and exercise its full independence in the hearing and judgement of cases.

“It is uncharitable for political enemies and their paid agents to attempt any linkage between the convicted businessman and me.

“We affirm with all sense of responsibility that Governor Adeleke is not at any material time a friend or partner of the owner of Oduduwa University and did not interfere, intervene or manifest any untoward agenda in the arraignment, hearing and sentencing of the accused."

Court Sentences Oduduwa University Founder, Adedoyin, to Death by Hanging over Murder of OAU Student

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that the owner of the Hilton Hotel, Dr Rahmon Adedoyin, and six staff have been found guilty of the death of a master's student of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) Ile-Ife, identified simply as Timothy Adegoke.

The court, in a ruling on Tuesday, May 30, found Adedoyin and three of his staff guilty of murder and conspiracy. Adedoyin has been sentenced to death by hanging.

Timothy Adegoke: Court remands Adedoyin in prison over OAU student’s death

Prince Rahman Adedoyin and six other suspects were on Thursday, March 3, remanded in prison by an Osun state high court sitting in Osogbo over the controversial death of Timothy Adegoke, an OAU student.

The last place Adegoke was said to have lodged before his demise was Hilton Hotel, Ile-Ife, Osun, owned and chaired by Prince Adedoyin. The court's verdict on Adedoyin and other suspects was read during a sitting presided over by Justice Oyebola Adepele-Ojo.

