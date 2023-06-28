What exactly happened at the Osun Eid ground on Wednesday, June 28, has been revealed by Governor Ademola Adeleke's aide

Olawale Rasheed disclosed that the event was a trap set against Governor Adeleke while Senator Ajibola Basiru claimed he was attacked by unknown elements at the said venue

They made this known in a separate interview granted on Wednesday night, hours after the dramatic incident

The former senate spokesman, Senator Ajibola Basiru, and the spokesman for Governor Ademola Adeleke, Olawale Rasheed, exchanged words regarding the drama that ensued at the Eid praying ground in Osun state on Wednesday, Juen 28.

The duo traded blame over the commotion on seat arrangement at the prayer ground located at Oke-Baale area in Osogbo, the Osun State capital, The Punch reported.

Adeleke's aide and Senator Basiru trade words over Osun Eid drama.

Source: Facebook

All that happened at the Osun Eid ground

Basiru and Rasheed were guests on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Wednesday hours after the disturbance at the prayer ground as officials of the state government clashed which led to claims of alleged assassination attempts on the life of Governor Ademola Adeleke from his camp

Thugs Rough Handled Me — Basiru

Senator Ajibola Basiru claimed he did not see any seat reserved for Governor Adeleke.

"I did not see any seat earmarked for Governor Adeleke and I did not see any protocol of the governor and I did not also an advanced party."

The senator also claimed some thugs rough-handled him and ordered him to vacate where he was positioned for the Eid prayers.

“The question I asked is whether thugs who harassed me, removed my turban and rough-handled me were people who are protocol officers trying to secure a seat for Mr Governor?” Basiru queried.

Adeleke's aide denied Basiru's claims

However, Adeleke’s spokesman, who was also a guest on the programme alongside Basiru, debunked the allegation by the senator.

Rasheed described Basiru’s claims as untrue, saying the former lawmaker “took over” the seat reserved for the governor.

Drama as Governor Adeleke leaves Eid prayer ground in anger over seating arrangement

It was a dramatic scene at the Eid prayer ground in the Oke-Baale area of Osogbo, Osun capital, when the state governor, Ademola Adeleke, angrily left the venue over the poor seating arrangement.

As reported by Vanguard, former Senate spokesperson, Senator Ajibola Basiru, was approached by some politicians who told him he was occupying the governor’s space.

Basiru reportedly moved to another space, but they insisted the senator must leave the row for Governor Adeleke and his entourage.

