Senator Kashim Ibrahim Shettima prayed at the Eid Ground in Abuja, alongside Speaker of the House of Representatives, Honourable Tajudeen Abass

Deputy Senate President Barau Jibrin on Wednesday, June 28, was also present as they observed their prayers at the National Eid ground in Abuja, the nation’s capital

However, in separate Eid-el-Kabir messages, they felicitated with Muslims and called on Nigerians to join in prayer for the unity, peace, and prosperity of the nation

The Vice President of Nigeria, Kashim Shettima, on Wednesday, June 28, prayed for lasting healing for Nigeria and Nigerians, urging them to be united.

Shettima, Barau, Abbas and others pray for Nigeria at Eid ground in Abuja.

Source: Facebook

Shettima prays for Nigeria at Eid ground

“May Allah heal us from whatever afflicts us in our private lives and as a nation, and may this day bring forth enduring unity and progress to our beloved country,” Shettima told journalists after observing the Eid prayers at the National Eid Ground, Abuja.

The State House Director of information, office of the Vice President, Olusola Abiola, revealed this in a statement he signed on Wednesday, The Punch reported.

Shettima in the statement, also called on Nigerians to imbibe the virtues of sacrifice and forgiveness, the essence of the season.

Shettima and others at Abuja Eid ground pray for the unity and progress of Nigeria.

Source: Facebook

Speaker of House of Reps Tajudeen Abbas, others pray for Nigeria

On the occasion of Eid ul-Adha, observed by Muslims across the globe, Speaker of the House of Representatives Tajudeen Abbas, and Deputy Senate President Barau Jibrin offered their prayers in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital.

In separate messages, they felicitated with Muslims and called on Nigerians to join in prayer for the unity, peace, and prosperity of the nation, Daily Trust report added.

Drama as governor Adeleke leaves Eid prayer ground in anger over seating arrangement

It was a dramatic scene at the Eid prayer ground in the Oke-Baale area of Osogbo, Osun state capital when the Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke angrily left the venue over the poor seating arrangement.

Former Senate spokesperson, Senator Ajibola Basiru was approached by some politicians who told him he was occupying the Governor’s space.

Basiru reportedly moved to another space but they insisted the senator must leave the row for Governor Adeleke and his entourage.

Revealed: Tinubu Meets Buhari In London Before Returning to Nigeria

President Bola Tinubu, on Monday night, June 26, met with his predecessor, Muhammadu Buhari, in London, United Kingdom.

Tinubu and Buhari were seen shaking hands in a photo released on social media on Tuesday, June 27.

The presidency said on Saturday, June 18, that the president was traveling to the UK from France, where he had been attending a summit convened by French President Emmanuel Macron on "A New Global Financing Pact."

