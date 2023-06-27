President Bola Tinubu has been advised to commence a campaign against corruption, especially in recovering stolen assets

A UK-based international investigator, Victor Uwajeh, gave this charge via a statement issued on Tuesday, June 27

The President was also advised to prioritise investigating oil theft, fuel subsidy scam, and all the federal ministries

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been urged to take a firm stand in the fight against corruption, especially in recovering stolen assets.

This call was made on Tuesday, June 27, by Evangelist Victor Uwajeh, a UK-based international investigator and a former Special Investigator to the Special Presidential Investigation Panel for Recovery of Public Asset (SPIPP).

He said:

"Looting of public funds have become endemic in Nigeria and this is done with impunity knowing that nothing will happen to the perpetrators of these crimes.

"It is also important for the administration of Bola Tinubu to implement the Presidential Executive Order No. 008 of 2018, (Amended 2019) on the Voluntary Offshore Assets Regularization Scheme (VOARS)."

He urged President Tinubu to systematically investigate all federal agencies and oil subsidy fraud, crude oil theft, crude oil SWAP agreements, offshore crude oil processing agreements, duty waiver fraud, and rice subsidy fraud.

Uwajeh also noted a need to end impunity, as it has been prevalent in Nigerian politics for decades.

Tinubu hailed for Nuhu Ribadu's appointment as NSA

As reported by Leadership, he said:

"Implementation of this Executive Order will assist the Government tremendously and will be a game changer to primitive acquisition of assets by Politically Exposed Persons and their cronies."

The investigator, a consultant for the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), lauded President Tinubu for appointing Mallam Nuhu Ribadu as his national security adviser (NSA).

He described Ribadu as "an expert and very reliable compatriot" who best fits a strategic position like the NSA.

The experienced investigator further urged President Tinubu to avoid the appointment of mediocrity into his administration; instead, he should sue for capacity and excellence.

Return Stolen Assets to Original Victims, Rafsanjani Tells Anti-Corruption Agencies

In a similar development, there is a serious campaign for the enforcement of the Proceeds of Crime (Recovery and Management) Act of 2022.

The executive director of CISLA, Comrade Auwal Musa Rafsanjani, said there is a need to put in place an appropriate legal framework to enforce the new law.

He, however, urged African leaders and President Muhammadu Buhari to return recovered assets to their real owners.

