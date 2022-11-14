There is a serious campaign for the enforcement of the Proceeds of Crime (Recovery and Management) Act of 2022

The executive director of CISLA, Comrade Auwal Musa Rafsanjani, said there is a need to put in place an appropriate legal framework to enforce the new law

He, however, urged African leaders and President Muhammadu Buhari to return recovered assets to their real owners

Kenya, Nairobi - Comrade Auwal Musa Rafsanjani, the executive director of the civil society legislative and advocacy centre (CISLAC) has called on governments, security agencies, and anti-graft agencies in Africa to return recovered assets to their original owners.

The outspoken and pragmatic Rafsanjani made this known at the Global South Forum for Asset Recovery, in Nairobi-Kenya.

CISLAC boss, Auwal Rafsanjani said there is a need for a proper legal framework to clamp down on asset recovery cases. Photo: CISLAC

Source: Facebook

He stated that the trend of marginalising original owners of recovered assets has become prevalent in Africa and should be curbed on time.

While speaking at the event, he made reference to a similar occurrence in Nigeria where the federal government and Delta state are at loggerheads over recovered assets as well as the mismanaged COVID-19 funds in Kenya.

He revealed that both cases are classical examples while also noting that if proper monitoring of these assets was not properly undertaken, then those assets risk being re-looted by the government or its officials.

Rafsanjani calls for legal framework for recovered asset management

Rafsanjani stated that the solution to the shortcomings of asset recovery is the formulation of an adequate legal framework that will help create efficiency in asset management.

He said there is a need for law enforcement and anti-graft agencies in Nigeria to strictly adhere to the stipulations of the Proceeds of Crime (Recovery and Management) Act, 2022, regarding seizures, confiscation, and management of recovered assets.

Rafsanjani also gave President Muhammadu his flowers as well as the national assembly for their role in making the Proceeds of Crime Act a reality.

He, however, urged the federal government to channel its energy into using proceeds from recovered assets for projects that will benefit the common man.

The event was highly attended by representatives from Europe and other African countries.

Buhari’s administration has no concrete plans to fight corruption, says Rafsanjani

Meanwhile, since the emergence of President Muhammadu Buhari as President of Nigeria, there has been a lot of skepticism about his fight against corruption.

Many have described it as a selective fight against corruption, while some have no reservations or positive reviews about his anti-corruption campaign.

Recently, the Executive Director of CISLAC, Comrade Auwal Musa Rafsanjani, described it as mere propaganda and deception.

