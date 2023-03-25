The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arraigned Mamman Nasir Ali, son of Ahmadu Ali, a former chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), for an alleged N2.2 billion oil subsidy fraud.

This was confirmed on Friday, March 24, by Wilson Uwujaren, spokesperson of the EFCC, The Cable reports.

The commission said Ali and Christian Taylor (standing trial for the same offence) were standing trial before Adeniyi Onigbanjo, judge of the Lagos state high court, sitting in Ikeja before he withdrew from the case on health grounds.

The development prompted the re-assignment of the case to Mojisola Dada of the special offences court.

Speaking on the proceeding, the EFCC said:

“They were arraigned alongside Nasaman Oil Services Limited on an amended 49-count charge bordering on conspiracy to obtain money by false pretence, contrary to Section 8 and 1(3) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offences Act 2006; obtaining money by false pretences, contrary to Section 1(3) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offences Act 2006; forgery, contrary to Section 363 (3)(j) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2011; and use of false documents contrary to Section 364 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2011,” the statement reads.

“They pleaded “not guilty” to all the charges preferred against them.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The anti-graft agency said following their pleas, S.K. Atteh, the prosecution counsel, prayed the court for a trial date to enable the prosecution to call its witnesses and tender necessary documents to prove the case against them.

“The defence counsel, Kolade Obafemi, however, applied to the court to allow the defendants to continue to enjoy the bail already granted to them by Onigbanjo.

“In response, Atteh noted that what was most paramount for the prosecution was the attendance of the defendants to face trial.

“The defence counsel could not immediately present the bail papers of the defendants to the court, though he furnished the court with the earlier court rulings of Justice Onigbanjo with regard to the bail applications.

“In the instance, Justice Dada ordered that the defendants be remanded at the EFCC custody till the bail papers are presented to the court and a formal application for the bail of the defendants is filed.

“The case has been adjourned till May 29 to 31, 2023 for trial.”

Source: Legit.ng