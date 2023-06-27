President Bola Tinubu has been asked to sustain the culture of combining some ministries together that was started by former President Muhammadu Buhari in 2015

Wale Adeagbo, a legal practitioner, gave the advice while noting that it was economical and made duplication of functions impossible

The call by the Ibadan born-lawyer is coming at a time President Tinubu is prepared to return from his private trip to London

President Bola Tinubu has been advised to sustain the legacy of former President Muhammadu Buhari by merging some ministries together to reduce the cost of governance.

Wale Adeagbo, a legal practitioner, gave the advice in an interview with Legit.ng, adding that the combining of ministries is economical and helps to ensure that the government did not duplicate functions.

Adeagbo explains why President Tinubu should follow Buhari's footsteps Photo Credit: Wale Adeagbo, Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Twitter

President Tinubu should continue combining ministries as he prepares to unveil ministerial list

The advice came at a time it was reported that the President would be releasing his ministerial list for screening after returning from his private visit to London.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

By law, President Tinubu is expected to forward the names of his ministers to the Senate for screening on or before July 28 as stipulated by law.

The president is bound by law to unveil his ministerial list within the first 60 days of resuming office and Tinubu, who took the oath of office on May 29, will mark his 60 days in office on July 28.

Why Tinubu should not separate ministries that have been combined by Buhari

While speaking on the expected ministerial list, Adeagbo, an Ibadan-born lawyer, maintained that the President can sustain the culture of combining ministry that was started by ex-President Buhari as long as their functionalities are similar.

The legal icon cited the cases of the Ministry of Works and Housing and the Ministry of Information and Culture.

Adeagbo comment reads in part:

"Combining ministries is economical and gives room for non-duplication of functions. There are some ministries whose functionalities work hand in hand, they are complementary such as works and housing".

"No Buhari minister should be in your government": Lawyer tells Tinubu

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu has been warned against recalling any minister that worked with former President Muhammadu Buhari.

Wale Adeagbo, a legal practitioner, gave the warning in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, adding none of the former ministers' performances is worthy of reckoning with.

The legal icon gave his opinion without the exclusion of President Tinubu's allies such as Festus Keyamo and Babatunde Fashola.

Source: Legit.ng