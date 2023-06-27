Governor, Umar Namadi has declared Friday, the 30th of June 2023 as a public holiday in Jigawa state

Dutse- Jigwa state - Governor Umar Namadi of Jigawa State has extended the public holiday for the Eid-el-Kabir celebration till Friday, June 30.

Namadi declared Friday as a public holiday for the continuation of the Sallah celebration, Nigerian Tribune reported.

Gov Umar Namadi extends public holiday to Friday for Sallah celebration. Photo Credit: Jigawa State Government, Nigeria

Source: Facebook

The State Head of civil service, Alhaji Hussaini Ali Kila, made this known in a statement issued in Dutse, the state capital

The statement partially read:

“The Jigawa State Government has declared Friday, June 30th, 2023 work free day in commemoration of this year’s Eid-el-Kabir celebration and heartily felicitates with the Muslim Ummah in the state and the country at large.”

The governor expressed hope that the prayers and sacrifices of the season will restore the much-desired peace and unity in Jigawa state.

“It is hoped that the prayers and sacrifices will bring about peace, unity and progress in the state.”

Sallah celebration: Nigerian governor declares 1-Week holiday for schools

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that Governor Dikko Umar Radda of Katsina State declared a one-week holiday for Primary and Secondary School students for the Eid-el-Kabir (Sallah) celebration.

The acting permanent secretary of the Ministry of Education, Ya’u Jibrin, made this known in a statement issued on Sunday.

Eid-el-Kabir 2023: Nigerian governor approves 1-Week break for students

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that the Kano State Ministry of Education had announced the Eid-el Kabir Sallah Break for all Day and Boarding Public/Private Primary and Post Primary Schools in the state.

The break will commence on Friday, June 23, according to a statement released by the Director of Publication and Enlightenment in the Ministry of Education, Kano, Alhaji Aliyu Yusuf.

Sultan finally announces date for Eid Al-Adha 2023 in Nigeria

Meanwhile, the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III, has declared Wednesday, June 28, the day of Eid Al-Adha 1444 AH/2023.

The Sultan, the President-General Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, through Sultanate Council Sokoto, made the announcement on Sunday night, June 18, in a tweet sighted by Legit.ng.

“The Sultanate Council Sokoto has declared Monday 19/June/2023 as the first day of Zul-Hijjah 1444 AH," the tweet read.

Source: Legit.ng